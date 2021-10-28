Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFAE ISIN: AU000000BLG5 Ticker-Symbol: WTJ 
Berlin
27.10.21
08:26 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUGLASS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUGLASS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUGLASS
BLUGLASS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUGLASS LIMITED0,0150,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.