Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
28.10.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash
equity 
membership of Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S. The membership will expire
as of November 1, 2021.

Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S has traded with member ID LCFM in the INET
Trading System.

Member:        Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S
INET ID:       LCFM                
Last day of trading: 29th of October, 2021       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Sylvester Andersen 
or Julian Butterworth telephone+ + 45 33 770 350 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.



Nasdaq Copenhagen
