Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S. The membership will expire as of November 1, 2021. Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S has traded with member ID LCFM in the INET Trading System. Member: Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S INET ID: LCFM Last day of trading: 29th of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen or Julian Butterworth telephone+ + 45 33 770 350 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen