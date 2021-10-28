GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED: Now Available For Your TV or Computer Monitor: Govee Flow Plus Light Bars





A decent choice to create the ambient backlighting effect for your TV

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2021. Diversify your TV or computer monitor with vibrant colors and effects that are easy to customize.



Compact Design with Massive Lighting Effects

For anyone who doesn't have a large entertainment system at home, the Govee Flow Plus Light Bars are a fun and affordable option that fits your monitor. Uplift your setup and experience the high-quality RGBIC lighting effects that Govee is known for.

Put Your Home Devices to Use with Smart Voice Control

Do you have a Google Home or an Alexa Voice Assistant device? You can easily pair your Govee Flow Plus Light Bars and make great use of our Smart Voice Control feature. If your hands are full or you want to demonstrate to friends, you can say the command and watch the lights change before your very eyes.

Multiple Placements For Your Setup

There's always the question as to where you want to set up your lights. Thankfully, the Govee Flow Plus Light Bars can be placed in three different ways. You can choose to stand your light bars upright, mount them to the back of your TV, or lay them out flat. You'll be amazed by the versatile lighting effects that complement your TV or computer monitor.

Raise the bar on immersive TV backlighting

Music Mode: A VIP Concert Experience without the Hefty Price

Watch live musical performances and feel like you're on stage with your favorite artists. With Music Mode on the Govee Home App, you'll find a variety of different lighting effects that will sync with your light bars. You can also use Music Mode to liven up the sounds of video games, YouTube videos, and other media.

Govee Home App: Convenience in One Tap

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. There are 40+ preset scene modes that are designed to fit any atmosphere, whether it's for a private watch party with friends or streaming popular video games on platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, etc. Users can also utilize DIY Mode to customize the colors of the lights.

Availability & Price Information

The Govee Flow Plus Light Bars retails for £64.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the UK through the official online Govee store) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

Contact:

Leo Zhong

leo@corp.govee.com

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

Room 023, 9/F, Block G, Kwai Shing Ind Bldg(Stage 2),

42-46 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, N.T.,

Hong Kong 999077