Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: TIKKURILA OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: TIKKURILA OYJ The ownership of all shares of Tikkurila Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, PPG Finland Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Tikkurila Oyj will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 28 October 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: TIK1V ISIN code: FI4000008719 id: 74551 Last listing day: 28 October 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260