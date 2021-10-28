Anzeige
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A1CSR6 ISIN: FI4000008719 Ticker-Symbol: 7TO 
Frankfurt
27.10.21
08:11 Uhr
33,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,18 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.10.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: TIKKURILA OYJ

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: TIKKURILA OYJ

The ownership of all shares of Tikkurila Oyj has been transferred to the
redeemer, PPG Finland Oy, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Tikkurila Oyj will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 28
October 2021. 



Identifiers:

Trading code: TIK1V

ISIN code: FI4000008719

id: 74551

Last listing day: 28 October 2021



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
