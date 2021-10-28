- (PLX AI) - Evolution fell 5% after earnings came just a tad below expectations in revenue and EPS, but analysts at Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on the stock, seeing the margin expansion as positive.
- • Revenue of EUR 276 missed consensus of EUR 280 million, but EBITDA of EUR 193 million was slightly ahead of expectations of EUR 191 million
- • Q3 EBITDA margin at 69.9% was up from 68% the previous quarter
- • The margin expansion is encouraging, and consensus for full-year margins may now look conservative, BofA said
- • Live casino growth remains outstanding and Evolution remains attractive compared to peers: BofA
