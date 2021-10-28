Metrospaces, Inc.: Metrospaces Seeks Beta Testers for MetroHouse, MetroCrowd Platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks , will launch a beta version of its MetroHouse platform in mid-November, and one of its MetroCrowd platform in mid-December, and is looking for interested shareholders and potential investors to serve as testers. MetroHouse is designed to completely reframe the co-living model and to create unique and luxury residential destinations for digital nomads or nomadic capitalists who have used this pandemic to support the concept of company building from anywhere on the planet. MetroCrowd is a real-estate tokenization platform that democratizes the real-estate investing process.

"We're excited for our shareholders and potential investors to begin testing out MetroHouse and MetroCrowd," Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito said. "The feedback these industry experts provide will help us further highlight the competitive advantages and key features MetroHouse brings to the co-living ecosystem and MetroCrowd brings to real-estate investing."

MetroHouse includes everything one needs to make the most of city life in one bill - rent, furnishings, high-speed WiFI, utilities and room cleaning. MetroHouse users will be part of a community, sharing wonderfully designed spaces with the comfort of being able to retreat to a fully furnished room at the end of the day.

MetroCrowd upgrades the real estate market to the 21st century, allowing for the partial or total tokenization of properties. This innovation allows for automation of middlemen processes, increased liquidity, lowered barriers to investment and improved transparency. Due to these qualities, tokenization has been hailed as the beacon of future real estate investment.

The beta testing for each platform will include 200-300 users with mocked data content to provide a feel of what the live app will be. Testers will have the opportunity to review and test the web app as well as how to apply to rent a co-living space. The test will last 15 calendar days, with the launch of the full app happening in the second quarter of 2022. Those interested in becoming beta testers for MetroHouse can apply via this Google Form https://bit.ly/3nxqXvT prospective MetroCrowd beta testers can apply at this Google https://bit.ly/2ZyhGLO Feedback will be collected through dedicated Telegram channels.

"We feel good about where we are with the MetroHouse and MetroCrowd apps," said Alejandro Laplana, CTO of Metrospaces. "It's an exciting time to be part of the prop-tech industry and we can't wait to see how beta testers respond."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.

CONTACT:

Sara Burgos

sburgos@sunwestpr.com

(469) 221-1820

SOURCE: Metrospaces, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670024/Metrospaces-Seeks-Beta-Testers-for-MetroHouse-MetroCrowd-Platforms