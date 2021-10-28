Synthesio, an Ipsos company: Synthesio announces new appointments to its senior leadership team

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021(AICI), today announced the appointment of two additional experienced professionals to its leadership team. Karine Fillion has joined as Deputy Managing Director, and Lauren O'Connor was promoted to VP of Global Account Management.



"2021 is a remarkable year for Synthesio, with a significant growth trajectory, some great new strategic client wins, and several industry awards. To seize the opportunity of our Leader position in the emerging AICI category, we must invest the necessary resources. Building an invested, capable, and passionate leadership team is an essential step in the success of any organization. I am also very proud that Synthesio's leadership reflects more our values of multiculturalism and inclusion," stated Leendert de Voogd, Global Service Line Leader, Social Intelligence Analytics.



Karine Fillion previously managed consultancy companies and held leadership roles at agency Wunderman, Palo IT, and Viseo. She brings 24 years of experience helping clients gain the up-to-date methods, tools and expertise to better seize the power of digital technology, and benefit from the knowledge, insight, and decision empowerment only data can give. "I am delighted to join the Synthesio team. Our company is made up of highly experienced professionals who are determined to offer an industry-leading product and an unparalleled level of service and consulting to help brands face more and more complex challenges. I am excited that together we will help our customers see what they have been missing, and understand consumers, their environment, and unearth business opportunities through AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence," noted Ms. Fillion.

Lauren O'Connor previously served as Director of Account Management at Synthesio, before being promoted to VP of Global Account Management. In this new role, Lauren's purpose is to help customers get the most value from Synthesio and provide them the best support to uncover meaningful, actionable insights. Lauren has more than 15 years of experience in account management and marketing across various industries and firms including Teradata and Ford Motor Company.

"Synthesio's client experience stands out among the top players in the AI-enabled consumer intelligence market. In fact, Synthesio received the top ranking of the hybrid providers who offer both services and a platform in the most recent Forrester report. This is why I am particularly excited about the idea of helping our clients to surface the insights that will allow them to support strategic business decisions," added Ms. O'Connor.

These additions follow the recent appointment of industry veteran Allen Bonde , as CMO of Synthesio in June of 2021.



About Synthesio

