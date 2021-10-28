Instant gains from IT investment boost uptake of integrated AV technologies

Designed to replace the need for physical network cabling between broadcast devices, since its launch in 2015, NDI (Network Device Interface) software has rapidly expanded its core capabilities to move video signals without the interruption or limitation of cables or ports.

NDI 5, released earlier this year, offers features that enable educators to easily move video, audio and metadata at high speed whilst maintaining quality over LAN, WAN and online.

From an output perspective NDI facilitates more video production with less IP workflow resource. With the technology's proliferation in the industry, an investment in NDI enabled technology is future proofing an organisation's investment in IT.

Creativity is thriving in NDI-based video production. In rapidly growing segments of the market such as virtual events, live sports broadcasting, e-sports, live-stream gaming, NDI software and enabled hardware is leading the way.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments "AVer has several models which utilize NDI. One of the top sellers is the PTC310HN which has an AI Auto Tracking NDI|HX PTZ Camera providing "true-to-life" live streaming HD footage, with presenter mode and zone tracking and 4K resolution. The hardware complies with the most rigorous NDI standards to make the most of on-air camera control, switching and streaming."

Auto tracking and auto zoom features intuitively combine to enable educators to seamlessly deliver professional level AV outputs when they were previously restricted by matrix, capability, IP workflows and resource.

NDI is the enabler for hybrid learning and allows educators to stream high-quality video, embed audio, and control it, whilst incorporating video delivery from prescheduled automated lecture capture rooms where instructors can simply enter the room and teach without having to start a stream/recording using control systems.

In hybrid classes, educators can open up and collaborate with computers from students at home, those in the class, and are able to capture the audio without picking up a microphone.

We are on the threshold of a remarkable period of commercial and creative growth as the shackles of old AV infrastructure are thrown off and replaced with NDI enabled technology. NDI is the future for education technology.

