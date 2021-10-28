Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Four Vehicles to Basin Upfitting

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered three trucks and one cargo van to Basin Upfitting ("Basin"). In July 2021, Envirotech announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") Agreement with Wasatch Clean Energy ("Wasatch"), allowing the Salt Lake City, Utah based truck and van equipment installation provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States. Basin is affiliated with Wasatch.

"We are excited to kick off our FAR relationship with Wasatch Clean Energy with this order from Basin Upfitting for four of our best-in-class electric vehicles," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "Basin is a valued partner and a premier installer of truck and van equipment with locations in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho, and an established customer base throughout the United States. We look forward to expanding our nationwide presence through this partnership and we applaud Basin for taking the initiative to offer green transportation alternatives to their customers."

Basin Upfitting is a family-owned truck and van equipment installation provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with a second location in Boise, Idaho. They provide a variety of van and truck specialties for light to medium duty vehicles from large fleets to small businesses across the United States and maintain a new, state-of-the-art 23,000 square foot headquarters in Salt Lake City that allows them to maximize efficiency and minimize turnaround times.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670052/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-Four-Vehicles-to-Basin-Upfitting