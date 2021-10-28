Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights Third Quarter 2021
- Total revenue increased 28% to 52,195 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021 from 40,785 kEUR for the 2020 period.
- Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased 547 kEUR to 30,789 kEUR compared to December 31, 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 62% to 9,739 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021 from to 6,023 kEUR for the 2020 period.
- Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was 8,652 kEUR, or 0.15 EUR per diluted share, compared to a loss of (282) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share, for the 2020 period.
- Total cash was 194,946 kEUR at the end of the quarter.
Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "While the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on in certain parts of the world, our record third quarter results show that Materialise is coming out of this crisis stronger than before: our revenue grew by 28% to a quarterly record of 52.2 kEUR and solid operational performances in all three of our segments resulted in a quarterly Adjusted EBITDA record of 9.7 million EUR. We plan to continue to invest to further accelerate our growth and look forward to introducing new product upgrades at next month's Formnext in Frankfurt."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 28.0% to 52,195 kEUR from 40,785 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 62% to 9,739 kEUR from 6,023 kEUR in the previous period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 18.7% from 14.8% for the third quarter of 2020.
Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 10.4% to 10,468 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021 from 9,478 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA increased 19.1% to 3,708 kEUR from 3,114 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 35.4% compared to 32.9% in the prior-year period.
Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 10.2% to 18,910 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 17,161 kEUR for the same period in 2020. Segment EBITDA decreased to 5,251 kEUR from 5,476 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 27.8% compared to 31.9% for the third quarter of 2020.
Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 61.2% to 22,817 kEUR from 14,154 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020. Segment EBITDA increased to 3,546 kEUR from a loss of (321) kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 15.5% compared to (2.3)% in the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit was 31,076 kEUR, an increase of 33.4% compared to 23,303 kEUR for the same period last year, while the gross profit margin increased to 59.5% of total revenue compared to 57.1% for the third quarter of 2020.
Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 11.3% to 26,900 kEUR for the third quarter of 2021 from 24,176 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020.
Net other operating income was 355 kEUR compared to 1,157 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020. Operating result increased to 4,529 kEUR from 284 kEUR for the third quarter of 2020. Net financial result was 4,204 kEUR compared to (1,331) kEUR for the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 contained income tax expenses of (80) kEUR, compared to 764 kEUR in the third quarter of 2020.
As a result of the above, our net result for the third quarter of 2021 increased 8,934 kEUR to a net profit of 8,652 kEUR, compared to a net loss of (282) kEUR for the same period in 2020. Total comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2021, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 8,267 kEUR compared to (1,659) kEUR for the 2020 period.
At September 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of 194,946 kEUR compared to 111,538 kEUR at December 31, 2020. Gross debt amounted to 102,180 kEUR, compared to 115,110 kEUR at December 31, 2020. As a result, our net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less gross debt) was 92,766 kEUR at September 30, 2021, an improvement of 96,338 kEUR compared to December 31, 2020.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first three quarters of 2021 was 17,490 kEUR compared to 14,752 kEUR for the same period in 2020. Total capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 3,252 kEUR.
Net shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 was 228,474 kEUR compared to 133,104 kEUR at December 31, 2020. In July 2021, we issued 600,000 new shares following the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, in connection with the public offering of 4,000,000 shares issued in June 2021.
2021 Guidance
Mr. Leys concluded, "We expect our consolidated revenues for 2021 to be towards the higher end of the 197,000 kEUR to 200,000 kEUR range we previously provided. For 2021, we are increasing our Adjusted EBITDA guidance from up to 25,000 kEUR to up to 28,000 kEUR."
Non-IFRS Measures
Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Exchange Rate
This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1579, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on September 30, 2021.
Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
September 30,
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2021
2020 (*)
2021
2020
|U.S.$
|Revenue
60,437
52,195
40,785
148,461
125,148
|Cost of Sales
(24,454)
(21,119)
(17,483)
(64,378)
(57,310)
|Gross Profit
35,983
31,076
23,303
84,084
67,838
|Gross profit as of revenue
59.5%
59.5%
57.1%
56.6%
54.2%
|Research and development expenses
(7,644)
(6,602)
(5,861)
(19,982)
(18,434)
|Sales and marketing expenses
(14,373)
(12,413)
(11,015)
(35,730)
(33,700)
|General and administrative expenses
(9,130)
(7,885)
(7,300)
(23,449)
(21,100)
|Net other operating income (expenses)
411
355
1,157
2,318
2,733
|Operating (loss) profit
5,247
4,529
284
7,239
(2,663)
|Financial expenses
2,703
2,334
(2,462)
(3,182)
(4,923)
|Financial income
2,164
1,869
1,132
4,426
1,976
|Share in loss of joint venture
(39)
|(Loss) profit before taxes
10,114
8,732
(1,046)
8,483
(5,649)
|Income Taxes
(93)
(80)
764
(55)
497
|Net (loss) profit for the period
10,021
8,652
(282)
8,428
(5,152)
|Net (loss) profit attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
10,022
8,655
(246)
8,432
(4,989)
|Non-controlling interest
(3)
(3)
(36)
(4)
(163)
|Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent
|Basic
0.17
0.15
(0.01)
0.15
(0.01)
|Diluted
0.17
0.15
(0.01)
0.15
(0.01)
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
58,731
58,731
53,194
55,935
53,194
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
58,944
58,944
53,194
56,206
53,194
|The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.
Impact on the quarter operating result was 83 kEUR, no impact on year to date operating result.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
September 30,
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2021
2020 (*)
2021
2020
|U.S.$
|Net profit (loss) for the period
10,021
8,652
(282)
8,428
(5,152)
|Other comprehensive income
|Recycling
|Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
(446)
(385)
(1,377)
1,590
(8,165)
|Non-recycling
|Fair value adjustments through OCI Equity instruments
48
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(446)
(385)
(1,377)
1,638
(8,165)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes
9,572
8,267
(1,659)
10,066
(13,317)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
9,576
8,270
(1,490)
10,069
(11,968)
|Non-controlling interests
(3)
(3)
(169)
(3)
(1,349)
The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.
Impact on the quarter operating result was 83 kEUR, no impact on year to date operating result.
Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)
|As of
September
30,
|As of
December
31,
|In 000€
2021
2020
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
20,531
20,342
|Intangible assets
31,534
32,981
|Property, plant equipment
84,512
88,267
|Right-of-Use assets
9,109
10,996
|Investments in joint ventures
|Deferred tax assets
249
201
|Other non-current assets
13,868
14,139
|Total non-current assets
159,803
166,926
|Current assets
|Inventories
11,812
10,043
|Trade receivables
38,543
30,871
|Other current assets
9,767
8,290
|Cash and cash equivalents
194,946
111,538
|Total non-current assets
255,068
160,741
|Total assets
414,871
327,667
|As of
September
30,
|As of
December
31,
|In 000€
2021
2020
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
4,445
4,096
|Share premium
226,750
141,274
|Consolidated reserves
3,430
(4,469)
|Other comprehensive income
(6,158)
(7,797)
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
228,467
133,104
|Non-controlling interest
7
|Total equity
228,474
133,104
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
75,760
90,502
|Lease liabilities
5,445
7,086
|Deferred tax liabilities
6,175
6,805
|Deferred income
4,812
5,327
|Other non-current liabilities
2,151
398
|Total non-current liabilities
94,343
110,118
|Current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
17,740
13,984
|Lease liabilities
3,235
3,538
|Trade payables
22,357
17,698
|Tax payables
1,311
974
|Deferred income
30,174
29,554
|Other current liabilities
17,237
18,697
|Total current liabilities
92,054
84,445
|Total equity and liabilities
414,871
327,667
Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2020
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) profit for the period
8,429
(5,153)
|Non-cash and operational adjustments
|Depreciation of property plant equipment
11,460
11,266
|Amortization of intangible assets
3,780
3,349
|Share-based payment expense
(878)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment
43
(16)
|Movement in provisions
7
|Movement reserve for bad debt
154
36
|Financial income
(4,426)
(1,977)
|Financial expense
3,182
4,922
|Impact of foreign currencies
107
18
|Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method)
39
|(Deferred) income taxes
55
(496)
|Other non-current liabilities
|Working capital adjustments
(4,531)
5,221
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
(7,553)
6,765
|Decrease (increase) in inventories
(1,770)
2,757
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables
4,792
(4,301)
|Income tax paid Interest received
108
(2,457)
|Net cash flow from operating activities
17,490
14,752
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2020
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant equipment
(4,827)
(8,196)
|Purchase of intangible assets
(2,439)
(5,783)
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net)
295
150
|(Convertible) Loan to third party
1,239
(2,428)
|Investment in subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(1,680)
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
(7,412)
(16,257)
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans borrowings
(11,169)
(8,909)
|Repayment of finance leases
(2,841)
(2,997)
|Capital increase
85,787
140
|Interest paid
(1,652)
(1,626)
|Other financial income (expense)
2,740
(1,034)
|Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
72,865
(14,426)
|Net increase of cash cash equivalents
82,943
(15,931)
|Cash Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
111,538
128,897
|Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents
465
(2,275)
|Cash cash equivalents at end of the year
194,946
110,691
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
September 30,
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2020 (*)
2021
2020
|Net profit (loss) for the period
8,652
(282)
8,428
(5,152)
|Income taxes
80
(764)
55
(497)
|Financial expenses
(2,334)
2,462
3,182
4,923
|Financial income
(1,869)
(1,131)
(4,426)
(1,976)
|Depreciation and amortization
5,314
4,839
15,240
14,616
|Share in loss of joint venture
39
|EBITDA
9,843
5,123
22,480
11,952
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
(104)
900
(878)
1,057
|Acquisition-related expenses business combinations (2)
405
|Adjusted EBITDA
9,739
6,023
22,007
13,009
|(1)
Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
|(2)
Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of our option to buy Link3D.
The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.
Impact on the quarter operating result was 83 kEUR, no impact on year to date operating result.
Segment P&L (Unaudited)
|In 000€
|Materialise
Software
|Materialise
Medical
|Materialise
Manufacturing
|Total
segments
|Unallocated
(1)(2)
|Consolidated
|For the three months ended September 30, 2021
|Revenues
10,468
18,910
22,817
52,196
(0)
52,195
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
3,708
5,251
3,546
12,506
(2,767)
9,739
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
35.4%
27.8%
15.5%
24.0%
18.7%
|For the three months ended September 30, 2020
|Revenues
9,478
17,161
14,154
40,793
(8)
40,785
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
3,114
5,476
(321)
8,269
(2,246)
6,023
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
32.9%
31.9%
-2.3%
20.3%
14.8%
|In 000€
|Materialise
Software
|Materialise
Medical
|Materialise
Manufacturing
|Total
segments
|Unallocated
(1)(2)
|Consolidated
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
|Revenues
30,719
52,686
65,199
148,604
(142)
148,461
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
10,266
14,313
5,252
29,831
(7,826)
22,004
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
33.4%
27.2%
8.1%
20.1%
14.8%
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|Revenues
28,839
44,541
51,746
125,126
21
125,147
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
9,515
9,072
1,447
20,035
(7,026)
13,008
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
33.0%
20.4%
2.8%
16.0%
10.4%
|(1)
Unallocated Revenues consists of occasional one-off sales in our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments.
(2)
Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
September 30,
|for the nine months ended
September 30,
|In 000€
2021
2020 (*)
2021
2020
|Net profit (loss) for the period
8,652
(282)
8,428
(5,152)
|Income taxes
80
(764)
55
(497)
|Financial cost
(2,334)
2,462
3,182
4,923
|Financial income
(1,869)
(1,131)
(4,426)
(1,976)
|Share in loss of joint venture
39
|Operating (loss) profit
4,529
285
7,239
(2,663)
|Depreciation and amortization
5,314
4,839
15,240
14,616
|Corporate research and development
710
666
2,191
2,034
|Corporate headquarter costs
2,463
2,969
6,907
7,862
|Other operating income (expense)
(511)
(492)
(1,745)
(1,816)
|Segment EBITDA
12,506
8,269
29,831
20,035
The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.
Impact on the quarter operating result was 83 kEUR, no impact on year to date operating result.
