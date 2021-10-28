Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rocker AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (552/21)

On request of Rocker AB (publ), company registration number 559046-8574, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 29, 2021. The decision is
conditional upon Rocker AB (publ) meeting the requirement in 2.3.1(a) (share
distribution) and 2.3.2 (working capital) of the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Rulebook. 

Shares

Short name:          ROCKER         
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       78291000        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0013545662      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        239043         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 559046-8574       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          ROCKER         
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial goods and services
-----------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29, 2021 up to and
including November 1, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 23 and 72 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83
00.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
