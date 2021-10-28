TOKYO, Oct 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) September 2021Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2021 decreased 49.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in September 2021]CX-5: 18,921 units (down 38.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,260 units (down 45.7%)CX-30: 5,808 units (down 21.9%)(2) April through September 2021Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2021 increased 14.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2021]CX-5: 139,403 units (up 25.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 48,124 units (up 29.6%)CX-30: 28,719 units (up 28.5%)2. Overseas Production(1) September 2021Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2021 decreased 34.0% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in September 2021]MAZDA3: 13,322 units (down 0.8% year on year)CX-30: 9,190 units (down 28.1%)CX-5: 2,798 units (down 16.1%)(2) April through September 2021Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2021 decreased 24.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2021]CX-30: 55,683 units (up 9.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 50,854 units (down 8.1%)MAZDA2: 18,516 units (down 4.3%)II. Domestic Sales(1) September 2021Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2021 decreased 50.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 1.6 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.2% total market share (down 1.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in September 2021]CX-30: 1,632 units (down 43.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 1,599 units (down 29.8%)CX-5: 1,535 units (down 41.1%)(2) April through September 2021Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2021 decreased 19.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 1.1 points), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 2.9% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2021]MAZDA2: 9,388 units (down 22.8% year on year)CX-5: 7,230 units (down 15.3%)CX-30: 6,772 units (down 33.1%)III. Exports(1) September 2021Mazda's export volume in September 2021 decreased 61.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other reasons.[Exports of key models in September 2021]CX-5: 12,022 units (down 59.8 % year on year)MAZDA3: 4,598 units (down 55.0%)CX-30: 3,368 units (down 35.4%)(2) April through September 2021Mazda's export volume in the period from April through September 2021 increased 28.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2021]CX-5: 136,975 units (up 29.7% year on year)MAZDA3: 41,935 units (up 43.9%)CX-9: 25,899 units (up 40.3%)IV. Global SalesSource: MazdaCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.