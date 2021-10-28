Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
28.10.21
10:30 Uhr
0,069 Euro
+0,001
+0,74 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 13:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FCMC allows Irina Melnika to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on October 26, 2021 decided to allow AS
"Rigas kugu buvetava" (registration No. 40003045892, legal address - Gales
street 2, Riga, LV-1015) shareholder Irina Melnika to announce mandatory
takeover bid of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava". 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Rigas
kugu buvetava" (Target company): 

Offerer - Irina Melnika.

Offerer has acquired the voting rights arising from the shares of the Target
Company on the basis of the indirect participation, which constitute 49.8556%
of the total number of voting shares of the Target Company, including voting
rights arising from 5 819 194 shares of the Target Company owned by AS 
"Remars-Riga" (registration No. 40003197429), which constitute 49.8556% of the
total number of voting shares of the Target Company. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0,027 EUR.

3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting
on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the
official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. 

Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid of AS " Rigas kugu buvetava"
in Latvian. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023038
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.