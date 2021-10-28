Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 Ticker-Symbol: 1YG 
Frankfurt
28.10.21
08:05 Uhr
0,344 Euro
-0,001
-0,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2021 | 13:05
Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Host Investor Meeting with CEO

Press Release

28 October 2021

Immunicum to Host Investor Meeting with CEO

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced that on Monday, 15 November it will host an investor event providing the opportunity to meet with Immunicum's new CEO Erik Manting in person for the first time. He and other members of the management team will be available to answer questions about the company's vision, its programs and how it aims to address key challenges in the treatment of cancer.

The Meet-and-Greet event will be informal. As space is limited, attendance will be based on registration on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"Immunicum is committed to executing on its strategy and staying in touch with our shareholders on a proactive basis. After a long period of Covid-19 related restrictions, we look forward to meeting current shareholders, investors and other stakeholders in person, for the first time since I became Immunicum's CEO," said Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunicum.

The event will be in English; however questions in Swedish are welcome. After the discussion there will be an opportunity to socialize. Light food and drinks will be provided.

Date: Monday, 15 November
Place: Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm (Tändstickspalatset)
Time: 18.00 - 19.00, registration from 17.30

Please register to participate in the Meet-and-Greet event by writing an email to ir@immunicum.combefore 10 November.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Kristina Windrup Olander
Spikinc AB
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

Attachment

  • 20211028_Immunicum_Investor Meet and Greet_Final_Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/620e7a87-ddf0-402f-aef1-614f5180d288)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
