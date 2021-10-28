Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - RMRK the team behind the most advanced NFT protocol in the world, announces the immediate availability of a new partner project: Dino x Dino.

RMRK Launches Unique NFT Project, Dino X Dino, on Its Kusama Based Platform Singular

Like RMRK's initial fundraise, Kanaria Dino x Dino is a project selling four tiers of NFT eggs that will hatch into fully customizable, composable dinosaurs intended for use in games and their corresponding metaverse.

The Dino x Dino project was developed in collaboration with RMRK's development team, and is the first such project on their increasingly popular NFT marketplace: Singular.

"When researching the ideal blockchain for the Dino X Dino launch, we connected with the RMRK team and chose them for many reasons, namely two. First: the team, they're warm, capable and incredibly focused on the future of blockchain. Second, the Singular platform seemed to have been designed specifically for what we needed for our NFT launch and future scaling needs. Singular is robust, forward-facing and their NFT structure affords us the space to offer our customers a rich, multi-dimensional experience now and into the future," says Akira Garcia, Metasafari Project Lead.

As a reminder, earlier this year RMRK fundraised 6 million USD to build the world's most advanced NFT platform by selling NFT eggs that, upon receiving certain on-chain emotes (reactions from users) evolved into other feature-rich NFTs: Kanaria.

Kanaria are multi-resource NFTs with different user-selectable outputs that can own, trade, and equip other compatible NFTs to alter their appearance and functionality. These same functions will be available to the Dinos hatching from the Dino x Dino eggs, even going as far as bridging NFTs from one project's universe with the other, merging two incoming metaverses.

"The Kanaria model proved incredibly successful in that it attracted NFT collectors, speculators, builders, and artists, helping us achieve maximum decentralization of holders, not just in numbers of addresses holding the birds, but also in their interests. We're confident that Dino x Dino's excellent art style and ambitious goals align perfectly with our own, and we're extremely excited to merge our universes on RMRK's advanced standards," says Bruno Å kvorc, RMRK Founder.

During the fundraising phase, the RMRK team secured buy-in from all the Kusama parachain candidates for the eventual integration of RMRK's pallets into the respective chains' runtime logic. This means that 2022 will see a brand new multi-chain standard emerge, built around cheap, seamless, and effective cross-chain teleportation of non-fungibles in the Polkadot ecosystem, and with RMRK's recent forays into Solidity, outside it as well.

This potential of a multi-chain future from day 1 makes launching on RMRK very appealing to projects like Dino x Dino, and other upcoming launches.

About RMRK

The RMRK protocol is a system of NFT Legos which allows developers and designers to build composable, equippable, multi-resource NFTs which are multi-chain by default by virtue of being launched on Kusama, the center of a multi-chain universe. The NFTs can visually change based on other NFTs they own, but these NFTs are also eternally liquid and forward-compatible in that they can be made equippable by unrelated future projects that aren't even planned yet.

With RMRK tokens in the hands of the community, the protocol is to NFTs what Ethereum was to Bitcoin - a paradigm shift that takes a single thing's single use-case and dramatically augments it.

To learn more about RMRK, please watch this introductory Crowdcast, or contact the team at marcomms@rmrk.app.

