Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) -Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that preparations to commence the next phase of exploration drilling are progressing with the retention of the services of country and administrative manager, Paul Magege, the establishment of a new registered office in Dar es Salaam, submission to the Mining Commission of the advice that a drilling contract is to be awarded, and the commencement of site preparations including camp refurbishment and recommissioning.

Highlights

Paul Magege is a seasoned exploration company administrator and an extremely valuable member of the Tembo Tanzanian team, highly respected in the community. Paul will manage the administration, accounting and logistics from an office in Geita and manage non-geological activities at site, and all government and community related matters.

The Company has established a new representative office in Dar es Salaam and will shortly also establish a representative office of the Tembo subsidiary that owns the licences in Geita, the regional headquarters of the Geita Region within which the Tembo Project is located.

The legislated procurement procedure for awarding of contracts is in progress and is being expedited by Above Ground, the consulting firm that will manage all local content compliance and high value contract procurement procedures for Tembo.

Tembo's well established tented camp with additional permanent office, mess, kitchen, core storage, general storage, power and water facilities and bathroom amenities, is being recommissioned and refurbished in preparation for what is expected to be a prolonged drilling campaign.

David Scott, President & CEO, stated "Our excitement is mounting as we anticipate the activities that lie ahead, and are particularly eager to see the personnel on site, drills mobilizing, the rods spinning and core coming out. Our perseverance and commitment to retain and expand the ground holding on which the company has expended a considerable amount of money in early stage exploration and successful follow-up drilling campaigns and maintaining our status as a listed gold junior and going concern, we expect will now reap due reward."

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company (TEM on the TSX Venture Exchange) with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,

David Scott

President & CEO

Phone: +255 767 366 146

Email: dscott@tembogold.com

For more information please contact:

Simon Benstead

Director & VP Corporate Development

Phone: 604-685-9316

Email: investors@tembogold.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate; "plan", "continue; "estimate; "expect", "may, "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not file its Required Filings by the anticipated date. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101104