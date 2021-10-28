New brand marks the company's transformation to a leading processor of high-demand craft cannabis

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announced today the Board of Directors have approved a change of the Company's name from "True Leaf Brands Inc." to "Maven Brands Inc." ("Maven"). The proposed name change remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company intends to roll out a new brand identity over the next few weeks, reflecting the team's deep roots in the cannabis industry and commitment to excellence in craft cannabis processing.

"A 'maven' is an outstanding expert in their field, eager to share their knowledge and create positive change through new ideas," said Darcy Bomford, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, we've recruited a team of our own legacy market mavens to lead the Company's transition into the cannabis processing sector."

Focused on alleviating the huge processing bottlenecks small producers face in British Columbia, the Company has built what it believes to be an innovative program to provide a streamlined and cost-effective path to market for micro-cultivators and their products. The program will offer quality assurance, on-site microbial remediation, craft-compliant packaging, and national distribution support from the Company's craft cannabis hub facility in Lumby.

"Our new brand, Maven, will strengthen the Company's vision to bring the best in craft cannabis to market with less cost and complexity," said Andrew Gordon, VP of Strategic Growth. "We're embracing a partnership model that allows craft producers to focus on what they love while trusting in the support of industry professionals to realize their objectives in the regulated market. Our team of industry mavens will provide the regulatory guidance and services we believe micro-cultivators need to be successful in today's cannabis retail market."

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the planned name change. The proposed name change will not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders. No action is required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change.

About the Company

True Leaf is a Licensed Producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators. The program will operate from the Company's 19,500 square foot facility in Lumby, British Columbia, and offer a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community. Learn more at www.trueleafbrands.com.

