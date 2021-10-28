- (PLX AI) - Rheinmetall Outlook FY revenue growth 6%, down from 7-9% previously.
- • Q3 sales EUR 1.258 billion vs. estimate EUR 1.3 billion
- • Says sluggish trend in sales growth compared to the third quarter of 2020 is due essentially to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which led to reduced call-offs from important customers
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 106 million vs. estimate EUR 103 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 10%, up from 9-10% previously
