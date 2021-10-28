- (PLX AI) - Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,033 million vs. estimate SEK 2,949 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 257 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.95
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,460
|11,690
|13:47
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:40
|Nolato Q3 EBITA SEK 339 Million vs. Estimate SEK 329 Million
|(PLX AI) - Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,033 million vs. estimate SEK 2,949 million.• Q3 net income SEK 257 million• Q3 EPS SEK 0.95
► Artikel lesen
|01.10.
|Nolato Q3 Sales Top Estimates as Integrated & Medical Solutions Compensate for Weaker Industrial Solutions
|(PLX AI) - Nolato Q3 sales SEK 3,000 million vs. consensus estimates SEK 2,962 million.• Q3 EBITA margin 11%• Says Industrial Solutions business area disruptions have intensified and are expected to...
► Artikel lesen
|25.08.
|NOLATO: Highest ever quarterly operating profit / Strong increase in sales
|20.07.
|Nolato Posts Mixed Results, with Sales Missing Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Nolato Q2 sales SEK 2,786 million vs. estimate SEK 2,862 million.• Q2 EBITA SEK 336 million vs. estimate SEK 332 million• Q2 net income SEK 291 million• Q2 EPS SEK 0.9• EBITA margin has been...
► Artikel lesen
|12.05.
|XFRA NEW INSTRUMENTS AVAILABLE ON XETRA - 12.05.2021
|The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.05.2021 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.05.2021
Aktien
1 PLAQUA000014 Aqua S.A.
2 PLBIOMX00015...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NOLATO AB
|11,540
|+1,32 %