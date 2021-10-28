Frazier Healthcare Partners announced today the closing of Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, L.P., exceeding its target and closing on nearly $830 million in capital commitments in an oversubscribed fundraise.

Led by Managing Partner Albert Cha, General Partner and Portfolio Manager Jamie Brush, and Managing Partners Patrick Heron and James Topper, Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund is a long-only fund investing in small- and mid-cap public biotech companies. Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund marks Frazier's first dedicated public life sciences fund, bringing the firm's total committed capital raised since inception to over $7.1 billion.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our public life sciences fund," stated Albert Cha, managing partner on the Frazier Life Sciences team. "We are extremely grateful to our limited partners for their support."

Recent exits of Frazier Life Sciences public investments include ARMO BioSciences (acquired by Eli Lilly), Ignyta (acquired by Roche), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT), Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO, acquired by Sanofi), and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL, pending acquisition by Pfizer).

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With over $7.1 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to publicly traded companies and buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., the Frazier Life Sciences team invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that develop and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals to address important unmet medical needs. Since 2005, 61 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, visit their website at www.frazierhealthcare.com/life-sciences.

