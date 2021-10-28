Frazier Healthcare Partners announced today the promotion of four Life Sciences team members: Jamie Brush, M.D., to General Partner and Portfolio Manager, David Topper to Partner, Capital Markets, Liz Park to Principal, Investor Relations, and Joe Cabral to Senior Associate.

Dr. Brush joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2016 and co-leads Frazier's public equity investment strategy. He is the co-portfolio manager for Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, an $830 million long-only fund that invests in small- and mid-cap public biotech companies. He led Frazier's public investments in Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL; pending acquisition by Pfizer), Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO; acquired by Sanofi Pasteur), Iveric Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT), Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS), and co-led Frazier's investments in ARMO (NASDAQ: ARMO; acquired by Eli Lilly), and Ignyta (NASDAQ: RXDX; acquired by Roche). In addition, Dr. Brush represents Frazier on the board of Amunix Pharmaceuticals and Dascena.

Mr. Topper originally joined the Frazier Life Sciences team as a Senior Advisor in 2020 and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FLAC). He was formerly the global head of capital markets at General Atlantic. Prior to that, he was Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan, where he led the firm's major advisory and capital-raising transactions and worked with the U.S. Treasury and other regulatory agencies on crisis-related issues. He also served as Chairman of the Commitments Committee at J.P. Morgan. Prior to this, Mr. Topper spent 22 years at Morgan Stanley where he served as Co-Head of U.S. Equity Capital Markets, Managing Director, and Chairman of the Equity Commitment Committee. Earlier in his career, he held several other senior management positions in Morgan Stanley's Debt Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance, and Mergers Acquisitions divisions.

Ms. Park first joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2003 to help launch the Bay Area office and interface with Frazier's portfolio companies. She rejoined the firm in 2015 and has led investor relations and communications, marketing and fundraising and public relations. Prior to joining Frazier, Ms. Park was a Product Project Manager in the Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety department at Amgen and an Associate Project Manager at MacuSight.

Mr. Cabral joined the Frazier Life Sciences team in 2021 and focuses on identifying, evaluating, and creating new ventures. Prior to joining Frazier, he was in venture creation at Flagship Pioneering, where he developed the science, intellectual property and corporate strategy of first-in-category life science companies. After completing Flagship's Fellows program in 2018, Mr. Cabral played a pivotal role in the inception and development of Generate Biomedicines, a platform company leveraging machine learning for protein design, where he also held operational roles in biology and corporate strategy. Prior to Flagship, Mr. Cabral was an early employee at Moderna, where he aided the buildout of the computational biology function, led several research activities to better understand the biophysics of modified mRNA, and helped launch a therapeutic program in personalized cancer vaccines.

"It is very gratifying to see our team expand its capabilities," stated Patrick Heron, Managing Partner on Frazier's Life Sciences team. "Jamie, David, Liz and Joe are instrumental to Frazier Life Sciences' public and private investments strategy, and we look forward to their continued contributions."

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With over $7.1 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to publicly traded companies and buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., the Frazier Life Sciences team invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that develop and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals to address important unmet medical needs. Since 2005, 61 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, visit their website at www.frazierhealthcare.com/life-sciences.

