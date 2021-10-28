INNIO joins the Science Based Targets initiative for emissions reductions

INNIO's participation is part of its relentless commitment to reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement

INNIO will also underline its commitment to sustainability by joining the United Nations' campaign "Race to Zero"

INNIO announced today that it has signed on to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios, criteria and recommendations. This commitment builds on INNIO's leading position as a shaper of the energy transition. In addition, INNIO is proud to join the Race to Zero, a global campaign established by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to bring together global leadership for a healthy, resilient, and zero-carbon future.

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-based solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha engines, INNIO contributes to the energy supply of communities, industry and the public.

"At INNIO, we are relentlessly addressing the threat of climate change by developing carbon reduction actions across our businesses and aligning with external impactful policies that support delivering net-zero emissions," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "The Science Based Target initiative is an essential part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions."

INNIO's bold sustainability ambitions include that its engines be ready to be powered by 100% climate-neutral gases by 2025 and that 100% of its material inputs be recycled, renewable or reclaimed.

INNIO also is committed to the reduction of greenhouse gases within its value chain and therefore has pledged to lower these emissions at its production and office sites by 50% by 2030. In addition, INNIO suppliers will commit to achieving the same target in the same timeframe, and distributors will be encouraged to follow suit. INNIO used 2020 as the baseline for setting targets and ambitions.

INNIO has taken bold steps to ensure that its sustainability journey is a collaborative process involving all parts of its Jenbacher and Waukesha organizations, from employees to communities to customers to suppliers. Most recently, INNIO published its inaugural Sustainability Report, "Together for a Sustainable Future"; joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative; and received a Silver Medal rating from EcoVadis, placing INNIO Jenbacher in the top 17% of its peers working toward sustainability.

More detailed information regarding INNIO's path to a sustainable future can be found at www.innio.com/en/company/sustainability.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn

