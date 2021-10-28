Event to offer two-day Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge training session

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that Roberto Baldoni, Director General, Italian National Cybersecurity Agency, will headline CSA's first CISO Cloud Summit Italy (Nov. 30, 2021, Palazzo Castiglioni, Milan). Joining Baldoni for this complimentary event will be McAfee Chief Scientist and Fellow Raj Samani, plus speakers from CSA Italy's CISO Cloud community and national and international industry experts who will share their perspectives on the current state of cloud and cybersecurity and potential opportunities from public-private-association partnerships.

In August 2021, Roberto Baldoni was appointed Director General of the newly formed National Cybersecurity Agency. Previously, he was Deputy Director General at the Presidency of Ministry Council of Italy, where he spearheaded development of the National Cybersecurity Architecture. He is a full professor in computer science (University of Rome La Sapienza) and the founder of MIDdleware LABoratory (MIDLAB).

"Information and communication technologies and services have decisively contributed to Italy's resilience in managing the pandemic and have become driving forces behind the Italian National Relaunch and Resilience Plan's success," said Alberto Manfredi, co-founder and president, CSA Italy Chapter. "The event will amplify the voices of those CISOs who are central to successfully driving secure digital transformations across organizations and government."

The agenda features a combination of keynote sessions and roundtable discussions that speak to CISOs' cloud security experiences, including the skills, challenges, and responsibilities specific to their role, while also providing unique networking opportunities to attendees.

The event is organized in partnership with the Associazione Nazionale Imprese ICT (ASSINTEL) with generous support from the Associazione Italiana Professionisti Security Aziendale (AIPSA).

Attendees interested in earning their Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK) may register for two days of in-person training (Dec. 1-2, Formaterziario, Milan) and earn up to 16 CPE credits, while learning:

cloud security assessment methods and techniques, and how to use them to evaluate a cloud service prior to/during its provision

how to ensure a cloud service complies and aligns with company requirements and governance

cloud- and hybrid-security auditing for those with on-prem IT security auditing roles and backgrounds

Register to attend this eventor for CCAK training.

