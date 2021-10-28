Field Effect and RS22 partner to help UK businesses defend against increasing cyber security threats

RS22 will leverage Covalence, Field Effect's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, to provide best-in-class cyber security protection for customers across the UK

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium organizations, today announced a new partnership with RS22, a UK-based IT security reseller and managed service provider. With up to 65% of large and medium sized UK companies affected by data breaches in the past 12 months, the partnership will enable best-in-class cyber security protection for RS22 customers, helping them defend and stay ahead of business-disrupting cyber attacks.

"RS22's goal of helping their customers mitigate cyber threats using the best technologies in the industry, coupled with our mission to bring intelligence-grade cyber security solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, makes this partnership an excellent fit," said Andrew Milne, Chief Revenue Officer of Field Effect. "Together, we look forward to providing customers across the UK with a comprehensive, holistic approach to cyber security to help ensure their businesses are fully protected."

Founded with a vision to bring back a personal touch to IT and cyber security services, RS22 firmly believes that compassion doesn't have to be absent in the IT industry. By offering a full welcoming, professional service that those working in the IT sector deserve, their clients never need to feel like they're on their own. RS22 helps businesses stay ahead of cyber threats and guides their customers through the best protection to their specific needs and suggests optimal ways to stay on top of their security.

"As a boutique reseller based in the Midlands, we only recommend to our customers the very best companies and software vendors available on the market," said Rich Smith, Managing Director of RS22. "Our selection process reviews those businesses that offer something different and unique whilst also making the lives of IT Security Professionals easier wherever possible. We work with vendors that put the customer first. This is why we're delighted to partner with Field Effect, whose Covalence solution hits our perfect sweet-spot… easy to use, human centric and powerfully effective without being prohibitively expensive."

Field Effect's MDR solution, Covalence, is the only security solution built and designed from the ground up that makes it easy for small and medium businesses to get comprehensive, powerful protection from a single platform. The unique strength of Covalence is that it sees into every aspect of a business' threat surface and aggregates the data from multiple security events into simple, actionable steps, making it fast and easy to prevent and resolve threats.

"We like working with Field Effect as we only work with best-of-breed technologies," said Aaron Matthews, Head of Sales, RS22. "We really see the value in their proposition and are looking forward to many shared successes in the coming years."

This partnership is part of RS22's ongoing commitment to security. Not only will it enhance the security of their own applications, but it will also make it easy for their customers to secure their organizations.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit fieldeffect.com.

About RS22

