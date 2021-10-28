Dialpad Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Contact Center as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Dialpad as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Moreover, the study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CCaaS vendors, mainly in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

In recent years, the adoption of CCaaS has rapidly increased across industry verticals and various geographical regions due to the rising digital transformation adoption rates by businesses. Organizations of all sizes are upgrading their contact center infrastructure to agile cloud-based solutions to meet customer demand and improve customer experience. Companies are leveraging the flexibility of subscription-based CCaaS models which enable organizations to enlist a pay-as-you-go model. The CCaaS market will observe significant growth over the next decade, due in part to innovative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which help automate tasks like decision-making, problem-solving, understanding human communications, smart call routing, multichannel support, self-service, agent assistance, and sentiment analysis. In addition, the market will see significant growth by offering client support management tools that help automate and streamline the customer support lifecycle.

CCaaS solutions easily integrate with enterprise CRMs and chatbots to understand customer needs, deliver an engaging customer experience, and offer personalized service. CCaaS enables companies to provide exceptional customer support across all omnichannel channels including inbound calls, outbound calls, chat, messaging, and customer self-service to help call center agents provide seamless customer experiences within and across multiple channels. Additionally, many CCaaS platforms include quality assurance, management and reporting functionality which may include automatic customer success report cards with relevant qualitative feedback, process updates, relevant product changes, and KPIs to improve customer experience.

"Dialpad Contact Center received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact, positioning Dialpad as a leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the CCaaS market," said Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Dialpad's AI-driven sales services, AI-enabled Voice Intelligence tool, and meeting solutions are key differentiators in the competitive CCaaS industry. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Dialpad is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global CCaaS market."

"It's been a momentous year for Dialpad, driven by customer adoption of our cloud-native contact center," said Craig Walker, CEO and founder, Dialpad. "We've put a lot of emphasis on building out our contact center capabilities including our recent partnership with Playvox for workforce management in addition to our acquisition of Kare Knowledgeware which improves self-service functionality for customers. I'm proud Dialpad has been named a leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix, which validates our vision of delivering the most advanced AI-enabled contact center."

Additional Resources:

Complimentary Download, "SPARK Matrix: Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), 2021": Link

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings, and the world's most advanced AI Contact Center - all in one beautiful app. More than 7,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and We Work. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm, which mainly focuses on helping clients and allows them to achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

