Swisher Hygiene Inc.: Announces Completion of Final Distribution to Stockholders and Company's Motion to Terminate Its Existence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced the completion of its final distribution to stockholders and the filing of a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") to terminate the Company's existence.

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 3, 2021, the Delaware Court approved a second and final distribution to the Company's stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, payable September 17, 2021, in the amount of approximately US$2.096 million, calculated at the rate of US$0.1185 per share of the Company's outstanding common stock, $.001 par value ("Common Stock"). The Company, through its transfer agent TSX Trust Company, made the distribution on September 17, 2021, after which the Company has no remaining assets. Prior to August 31, 2021, the Company paid all outstanding vendor bills and under the supervision of the Delaware Court resolved all creditor claims.

On October 14, 2021, the Company filed a motion to terminate its existence with the Delaware Court, effective October 31, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). This motion is pending and a hearing on the motion has been set for November 5, 2021. Since May 27, 2016, the Company has been in dissolution and the Company's existence has been extended several times by the Delaware Court to permit an orderly windup of the Company, most recently extended until December 31, 2021. The Company's motion, if granted, will accelerate the Company's termination from December 31, 2021 to the Termination Date or such other date determined by the Delaware Court. As part of the Company's termination, the Company's directors and officers, other than the Company's Chairman, have submitted their resignations effective on the Termination Date. The Company's Chairman will remain on the board until the completion of all remaining ministerial actions related to the Company's termination. Promptly following the termination of the Company's existence, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC, as required by a no-action letter dated August 5, 2016 issued to the Company by the SEC, terminating the registration of its common stock.

In the event any stockholder wishes to update its mailing address or does not receive a distribution as expected and wishes to have a check reissued, it should contact the Company's Transfer Agent, TSX Trust, by email at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com, or by telephone 1-866-600-5869 (in North America) or 416-342-1091 (International). Failure to contact the Transfer Agent on or prior to the fifth anniversary of the September 13, 2021 record date for the distribution will result in forfeiture of any entitlement to payment of the distribution that would otherwise be payable to such stockholder.

For Further Information regarding stockholders' distributions, Please Contact the Company's Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Email: tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com

Telephone 1-866-600-5869 (in North America) or 416-342-1091 (International)

