Caliber Corporate Advisers: ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Bruno Dumais as Chief Financial Officer, Louis Ialenti as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Jason Lake as Vice President of Marketing, and Tarun Kishnani as Managing Director of Institutional Business.

The four senior hires come on the heels of continued growth from ALT 5 Sigma, which appointed Richard Groome as Executive Chairman and CEO in July, and signed a partnership expanding business into Latin America with Fisherman Wealth Management last month.

André Beauchesne, president of ALT 5 Sigma said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun to our team. As we continue to grow and expand our business, it was imperative to bring in senior leaders with expertise in marketing, business strategy, corporate law, and corporate finance. Between the four of them, Bruno, Louis, Jason, and Tarun have decades' worth of experience in these fields. They will all play vital roles in growing ALT 5 Sigma and bringing our suite of blockchain technologies to an even broader audience."

Bruno Dumais joins ALT 5 Sigma as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the planning, implementation, managing and running of all finance activities, including business planning, budgeting, and forecasting. Mr. Dumais brings two decades of experience managing finances, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Positron, Inc. Bruno has also served as CFO of Emergia, Inc., Maya Gold & Silver, Inc., KDA Group, and Mitec Telecom. He has extensive expertise in external financial reporting, compliance, internal controls, budgeting, tax management, and more. Bruno has overseen finances for both privately owned and publicly traded companies.

Louis Ialenti is now the Vice President of Corporate Affairs at ALT 5 Sigma, in charge of governance processes, coordinating policy and internal audit, and providing legal advice. Previously, Louis served as a lawyer for DSS Law, focused on commercial legal practice and dealing with clients across a broad spectrum of corporate and commercial affairs. While at DSS Law, Louis specialized in debt recovery for both corporate and private clients, and advised clients on corporate restructuring and growth model implementation.

As the new Vice President of Marketing for ALT 5 Sigma, Jason Lake will be responsible for designing, implementing, and monitoring effective marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, as well as overseeing the marketing team's budget. Jason joins ALT 5 Sigma from CM2 Solutions, where he served as Marketing Asset Director responsible for process development and management as well as asset rights procurement and management. Jason also served as Senior Experiential Marketing Director for Innocean, where he managed the development and implementation of a new data capture system for Kia and oversaw new digital efforts for Toronto FC. Jason brings a successful background in the development and execution of multi-disciplined marketing projects within set timelines, budget parameters and brand standards.

Tarun Kishnani joins ALT 5 Sigma as Managing Director of Institutional Business, responsible for developing new relationships with prospective clients, overseeing new business generation activities, and providing support for new clients. Tarun most recently served as Head of North America Business Development and Deal Strategist for ICICI Securities, India's largest retail and institutional broker dealer firm. While at ICICI, Tarun drove revenue, client base, and engagement growth, and advised the United States and Canada institutional client bases to assess, manage, and expand share, bonds, private company holdings, and other holdings within their emerging market portfolios. Tarun has been instrumental in taking more than 50 emerging market companies public in the last five years, including India's largest insurance company, India's first small finance bank, and India's first, second, and third largest micro-finance institutions (MFI.)

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

