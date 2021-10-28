Puradigm Releases Cannabis Use-Case Trial Report of GROW Air Purification Unit

Study determined Puradigm GROW Air and Surface Purification technology cleaned Cannabis growth rooms of biological contaminants eliminating the need for post-production sterilization.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021?/ Puradigm a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, released the results of a study done by the MCR Group that shows the rooms containing the Puradigm GROW purifier successfully cleaned Cannabis growth rooms of both odors and biological contaminants, such as bacteria, mold and fungi, without negatively affecting plant growth or finished product quality.

Puradigm technology was shown to reduce the amount of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) in growth rooms by over 80%, potentially extending the useful life of carbon filters typically used to control odors being released from the room. More importantly, Puradigm technology was able to reduce these VOCs in the air without damaging those remaining within the plants, preserving the flavor, fragrance and medicinal properties of the plants.

Puradigm technology was also found to be effective in treating bacterial, mold and fungi colonies within growth rooms. Flowers from rooms with Puradigm technology installed were found to be acceptable by QA standards set out by US pharmacopeia for dried herbal products and also by Canadian MMPR regulations, thereby eliminating the need for post-production treatment such as irradiation which could negatively affect the product's fragrance, flavor and cannabinoids.

View Full Report:

MCR Group - Puradigm Technology Cannabis Trial Report

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are extremely proud of our product and these results show that this technology can make a difference in any environment. This technology can help reduce the spread of harmful fungi that are common in various crops and grow rooms and can help make the products we consume safer for all."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

