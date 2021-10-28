Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") wishes to announce the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Quinsam has approved the company's 29th consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is $0.00125 per share ($0.005 per share per year). The distribution will be paid on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2021. This dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

At the recent share price of $0.165, the current dividend yield is approximately 3.6%.

AgriForce Acquisition

On October 27, 2021, AgriForce announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a large and EBITDA-positive European agricultural consultancy. The shares rose sharply on the news on over 200 million shares of trading volume. Quinsam had retained its 353,473 shares of AgriForce going into this announcement. While we note that we have escrow agreements covering a large proportion of our shares, we did take advantage of the activity to sell our 69,252 free trading shares at an average price of US$3.44.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

For further information contact:

Roger Dent, CEO

(647) 993-5475

roger@quinsamcapital.com

