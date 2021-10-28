- (PLX AI) - MTG Q3 sales SEK 1,438 million vs. estimate SEK 1,441 million.
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 95 million vs. estimate SEK 97.6 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:10
|MTG Q3 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 306 Million vs. Estimate SEK 266 Million
|(PLX AI) - MTG Q3 sales SEK 1,438 million vs. estimate SEK 1,441 million.• Q3 EBIT SEK 95 million vs. estimate SEK 97.6 million
► Artikel lesen
|14:06
|MTG publishes Q3 July-September 2021 interim financial results report
|21.10.
|MTG: Q3 2021 July-September results conference call invitation
|01.10.
|MTG's Capital Markets Day re-scheduled to Q1 2022
|01.10.
|MTG: Nomination Committee ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
|10,570
|-0,19 %