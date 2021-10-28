Star Alliance International Corp. Announces Crucial Step Toward Filing Plan of Operation at Mother Lode Mine

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp, (OTC PINK:STAL), a minerals company, is pleased to announce their upcoming official site inspection visit at their Mother Lode Mine property.

This site inspection meeting is currently scheduled for Dec. 6-8, and is slated to include several representatives from the Pacific Southwest Region, otherwise known as District 5. This meeting is slated to include the current District Ranger, key members of the U.S. Forest Service (including the abandoned mine supervisor, head of mining and geology, and others) as well as a certified minerals analyst.

The combined goal of this meeting will be to create an initial site assessment and to provide the company with required specifications and guidelines. These will inform the preparation of our operations plan, which is the key to the restart of mining operations. This very important step will also provide guidance for the company in regards to the scope of our required reclamation bond. This is a required element of any future mining operations.

In preparation for this meeting, our contracted ground crews will be continuing our internal site assessment work, including; access maintenance operations, adit inspection, discharge testing and engineering assessments of the road, grounds, facilities and equipment.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, "I am very pleased to announce that we currently have a scheduled date for our long overdue initial site inspection. This inspection will help to define the parameters and requirements for our proposed mining operations. We are very excited at the prospect of completing this crucial step in our progress. We will follow up with more information as we move through the creation and filing of our mining plan. Much more to follow."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was originally incorporated with the name Asteriko Corp. in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Projectis located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Historical assay reports performed by top geologists were confirmed to show indications of significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, geologists and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds to the potential profit of mining operations.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible and we are making every effort to move swiftly through planning, permitting and the assay process.

