Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has initiated a long-term strategy process with a focus on becoming a highly scalable, software-as-a-service (SaaS) data platform. This includes defining new, value-based subscription models that will enable RIWI to service new market demand and new use cases requested by customers.

"In the first nine months of 2021, RIWI increased its revenue-generating projects by more than 50 percent as compared to the same period in 2020," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "This is a testament to the strength of our technology platform and team, and gives us optimism for future growth," Mr. Wong added.

In a recent interview with Paul Andreola of Smallcap Discoveries, RIWI CEO Greg Wong and Company Chairman Neil Seeman articulate their growth vision and reflect on the accomplishments of the Company to date. In the interview, Mr. Wong discusses the next steps for RIWI in order to achieve accelerated growth, impactful partnerships, and technology expansion. The interview may be found online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dD-GcCSZQbg

RIWI Announces Management Change

RIWI further announces that Daniel Im, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, is resigning to pursue another business opportunity. His last day will be November 10, 2021. "On behalf of the Company, I wish to thank Daniel for his strong commitment to financial discipline and results-focused accountabilities which have enabled us to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth while delivering enduring value for our customers," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chairman.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

