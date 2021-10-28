Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun its US expansion with the first shipment of 16,000 units to its US distribution warehouse. The shipment includes an equal portion of our six frozen entrees; Shepard's Pie with Beyond Meat, Rustic Pot Pie, Mexican Fiesta Bowl, Coconut Curry Cali, Mac & Cheeze & Peas and Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat.

"As we have begun to send samples to our US food broker to distribute to key accounts in the US the feedback has been extremely positive. In fact, our first shipment to the US distribution center was anticipated to be 10,000 units, however, because of the high interest, we've increased it to 16,000 units," states founder and president Connie Marples.





After an extended search, Boosh is proud to announce the hiring of TJ Walsh as VP of Sales for North America. Boosh's recently formed sales department will be reporting to TJ, who will be responsible for all sales strategy, development, direction and budget. TJ will be developing on-site sales training and policy formulation, and will report directly to the president, Connie Marples, and CEO Jim Pakulis. He has extensive sales experience including, but not limited, to National Director of Sales for Silver Hills, a plant-based bakery and organic foods company. Prior to that he was Sales Manager for UNFI, North America's largest all natural and organic distributor. Previously he spent eight years with Bolthouse Farms eventually being promoted to Director of Field Sales. At Bolthouse Farms he was responsible for implementing a multi-million dollar sales budget, overseeing 30 sales representatives, developing strategic growth plans for selling all new product lines, and creating merchandising and sales strategies for Walmart, Kroger, Target, Safeway/Albertsons, HEB, Loblaws, Save On, Kroger's and Whole Foods.

"The timing of our first shipment to the US is aligning perfectly with the hiring of TJ. As we've grown the SKU count from 6 at the beginning of the year to 24 SKU's today, we'll be needing to expand our North American sales department, and we believe TJ is the perfect candidate for the undertaking. And the fact he grew up in the US and now resides in Vancouver is another major advantage for Boosh," states CEO Jim Pakulis.

"I have over fourteen years of either selling or overseeing sales teams in the natural food industry, both in the US and Canada. With my comprehensive knowledge and deep relationships with grocery store buyers, I believe I'll be a strong asset and will provide sales leadership as we continue to expand our retail footprint throughout North America," states TJ Walsh.

In other news, the Company retained the services of Globull Media LLC to provide investment relations services. The provider is charging the Company US fifty thousand dollars for one month of service.

