Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 70.4 million proxy votes were received, representing 37.0% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 69,458,370 815,481 91,031 0 70,364,882 2 69,394,816 815,481 136,592 17,993 70,364,882 3 69,394,816 815,481 136,592 17,993 70,364,882 4 69,428,261 815,481 91,031 30,109 70,364,882 5 65,915,841 815,481 100,830 3,532,730 70,364,882 6 69,428,261 815,481 91,031 30,109 70,364,882 7 69,428,261 815,481 91,031 30,109 70,364,882 8 69,418,462 815,481 100,830 30,109 70,364,882 9 69,446,824 815,481 102,577 0 70,364,882 10 69,442,303 815,481 91,031 16,067 70,364,882

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

28 October 2021