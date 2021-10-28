Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
28.10.2021 | 14:58
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 28

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2021 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 70.4 million proxy votes were received, representing 37.0% of the 190,250,000 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in favourDiscretionaryVotes againstVotes withheldTotal proxy votes
169,458,370815,48191,031070,364,882
269,394,816815,481136,59217,99370,364,882
369,394,816815,481136,59217,99370,364,882
469,428,261815,48191,03130,10970,364,882
565,915,841815,481100,8303,532,73070,364,882
669,428,261815,48191,03130,10970,364,882
769,428,261815,48191,03130,10970,364,882
869,418,462815,481100,83030,10970,364,882
969,446,824815,481102,577070,364,882
1069,442,303815,48191,03116,06770,364,882

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 October 2021

