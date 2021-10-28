MZ North America Partners with Enzo Advisors for Industry-Leading ESG Advisory and Technology Services

Partnership Offers Comprehensive ESG Expertise and Strategy with Enzo Advisors' 'Beyond the SCOPE' integrated climate strategy framework and MZ's 'ESGiQ' Software and Advisory Services to Deliver a Holistic Solution for Corporations and Investors.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced a partnership agreement with Enzo Advisors, global sustainability consulting firm, to add its "Beyond the SCOPE" integrated climate strategy framework focusing on Net Zero and decarbonization strategy analysis, to MZ's suite of ESG software and advisory services.

Enzo Advisors is a female and minority-led global sustainability consulting firm that helps companies build best-in-class sustainable business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors to integrate ESG frameworks across their investment processes. Enzo Advisors' Beyond the SCOPE framework provides a transparent, credible, and accurate process from data collection through implementation and reporting to help prepare companies for the climate risk disclosures ahead, while also helping investors assess climate risk exposure across their portfolios in both public and private markets.

MZ's ESGiQ software platform and advisory service is designed specifically to customize Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) reporting for private and public companies, as well as ESG focused funds. The new partnership employs the depth of ESG experience, products and services offered by both teams to offer a complete ESG solution.

"With mandatory ESG reporting on the horizon and the rapid evolution of ESG importance to the capital markets, we saw a unique partnership opportunity with Enzo Advisors, who we knew to be experts in decarbonization, climate change science, finance, operations and strategy," said Ted Haberfield, Chairman and President of MZ. "Our current ESG practice found that companies are facing a number of key issues with decarbonization strategy analysis, accurate carbon footprint calculations, integrating financial and greenhouse gas emissions data and transparent reporting. Enzo Advisor's Beyond the SCOPE framework helps clients build a credible plan with complete transparency to achieve net zero. In partnership with Enzo Advisors, we are able deliver solutions to these challenges that can be integrated with our proprietary ESGiQ software and advisory practice."

Nidhi Chadda, Founder and CEO of Enzo Advisors, commented, "2021 has been a watershed moment for ESG, with governments around the world moving toward mandatory reporting for private and public companies. Companies getting ahead in ESG reporting are discovering measurable benefits beyond simply meeting reporting requirements. ESG is not only a risk management tool but also a value creation driver that improves profitability and the overall cost of capital, while reducing volatility across business operations. As we have seen throughout the pandemic, and more recently across supply chain disruptions around the world, incorporating sustainability across operations is critical to driving a key durable competitive advantage for any public or private company. Combining our deep expertise in crafting holistic sustainability strategies linking finance, strategy, operations, with MZ's ESG advisory and software platform allows us to support our clients globally through a comprehensive in-depth ESG program that extends well beyond just communicating sustainability but rather executing on the strategy in a consistent manner, supported by a transparent and credible analytics platform."

Comprehensive ESG Advisory Services

The combined expertise from this partnership empowers domestic and international clients to obtain greater insight into ESG best practices and prepares them to track, monitor and properly report their material ESG factors to the investment community, key stakeholders, and rating agencies.

For Corporations:

ESG Education including Masterclasses, Climate Training Modules and Diversity & Inclusion Training

Client Audit

Materiality Assessment and Benchmarking Analysis

ESG Roadmap and Strategic Plan Creation

KPI Collection, Analysis and Impact Measurement

Beyond the Scope Integrated Climate Strategy Framework: "The Road to Net Zero"

Stakeholder Communication and External Reporting (i.e., SASB, GRI, and TCFD)

For Investors (Enzo Advisors):

Development of ESG Policies

ESG Integration Across Investment Processes

Portfolio Deep-Dive: ESG Due Diligence, Risk Assessment and Value Creation Analysis

External Communication and Reporting

UN PRI Support

Enzo Advisors Beyond the SCOPE - Preparing for the Net Zero World

Enzo Advisors' Beyond the SCOPE framework combines expertise in climate change science, finance, operations and strategy to produce a comprehensive tool to help build a credible plan with complete transparency to achieve net zero.

Beyond the SCOPE framework provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step method for companies to assist with:

Accurate Carbon Footprint: Measure and track direct and indirect GHG emissions to exacting standards.

Measure and track direct and indirect GHG emissions to exacting standards. Credible Strategy and Target Setting: Integrate financial and GHG emissions data to evaluate decarbonization pathways and financial impact while aligning governance, risk frameworks, target setting and strategy.

Integrate financial and GHG emissions data to evaluate decarbonization pathways and financial impact while aligning governance, risk frameworks, target setting and strategy. Transparent Reporting: Align reporting with relevant standards (e.g., SASB, GRI, UN SDGs, TCFD, CDP) to generate internal and external climate change communication strategies for all stakeholders.

MZ North America ESGiQ Platform

Our advisory work is supported by MZ Group's proprietary technology - ESGiQ platform, which is a user-friendly visually impactful platform designed specifically for customized ESG reporting, metric tracking, scoring, and analysis. ESGiQ zeroes in on what investors are looking for in sustainable companies.

Features Include:

Flexibility to adopt to any standard (SASB, GRI, TCFD, etc.) and create custom reporting metrics

Ability to report on multiple industries and verticals in one report

Indicators of a specific ESG metric's impact on financial performance

Easy drill-down into specific subsegments to view components and trends

Multiple user modes to share with the Board, Investors, Management and ESG working group

Data Room for all supporting documents, API to client's servers for real time updates

ESG Report Builder for one or multiple industries

Intuitive UX, including dashboards and a comprehensive view of overall ESG picture

Two-factor authentication, AWS supported cloud-based access

About Enzo Advisors

Enzo Advisors is a female and minority-led global sustainability consulting firm that helps companies build best-in-class sustainable business models within an ESG construct and works closely with institutional investors to integrate ESG frameworks across their investment processes. The company was founded to support companies early in their respective life cycles to build sustainable businesses that create value for stakeholders and society overall. Enzo Advisors also works closely with institutional investors and private equity firms to codify ESG policies and frameworks within their investment and diligence processes, as well as across their portfolio companies. Their leadership benefits from more than twenty years of experience across investment banking, financial consulting and investment management. Enzo's proprietary methodology incorporates corporate strategy and financial forecasting with the integration of broader ESG principles across operations to effectively communicate with stakeholders. For more information visit www.enzoadvisorsllc.com.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey, and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - broad based financial and industry media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory - education, auditing, reporting, and strategic implementation of ESG metrics; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring and CRM; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information visit www.mzgroup.us.

