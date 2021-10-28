Signify Revolutionizes Lighting with Built-In Driver for Higher Power LED Bulbs with GaN Systems

Philips SON-T 17W And 26W LED Bulbs Feature A Built-In Gan Systems-Based Driver, Eliminating External Power Supply

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that the Philips SON-T tubular 17W and 26W LED bulbs feature GaN Systems power transistors. These products feature a groundbreaking design that introduces an innovative GaN-based driver built into the LED bulb, solving the technical problems of applying traditional glasswork in a high-power LED bulb application. The result is a lower cost, higher power, and more energy-efficient LED lighting solution.

Philips' high-power LED bulbs featuring GaN Systems-based driver offer a lower cost and more energy-efficient lighting solution.

Initially, Signify's built-in driver design was limited to its 8-10W full glass LED bulbs. To implement this design for higher watt LEDs, the company switched from silicon to GaN power semiconductors. This particular innovation centers around the GaN-based AC/DC PFC circuit built into the E27 screw in the bulb. The driver uses GaN Systems 650V transistors (GS-065-004-1-L and GS-065-011-1-L).

The attributes of GaN, such as high switching frequency, combined with GaN Systems' advanced technology and packaging, allow Signify to implement this design beyond 8-10W bulbs without worrying about size and performance tradeoffs. The GaN-based driver offers:

High Power Density: Higher AC/DC circuit operating frequency (200-900 kHz) increases the power density of the LED driver.

Higher AC/DC circuit operating frequency (200-900 kHz) increases the power density of the LED driver. High Efficiency: This higher switching driver is more efficient than the standard power supply. At up to 96% constant efficiency at high temperatures, the LED bulb is more environmentally friendly and presents improved luminous efficacy.

This higher switching driver is more efficient than the standard power supply. At up to 96% constant efficiency at high temperatures, the LED bulb is more environmentally friendly and presents improved luminous efficacy. Compact Design: The built-in PSU measures 20mm in diameter and a height of 15mm. Without an external power supply, it makes installation and replacement simpler than ever before.

The built-in PSU measures 20mm in diameter and a height of 15mm. Without an external power supply, it makes installation and replacement simpler than ever before. Space and Cost Savings: GaN enables significant size and weight reductions and allows smaller or less external components, contributing to cost savings.

GaN enables significant size and weight reductions and allows smaller or less external components, contributing to cost savings. Longer Product Life: The LED bulbs with the built-in PSU offer a higher level of protection against dust and water, extending product life.

These new Philips SON-T LED bulbs replace Signify's legacy High-Pressure Sodium bulbs. They are ideal for road and residential lighting, decorative floodlighting, indoor and outdoor recreational sports facilities, and other commercial and industrial applications.

"GaN Systems is proud to be a part of this LED driver breakthrough with Signify," said Jim Witham, CEO at GaN Systems. "This signals GaN's continued preference in more markets as well as GaN's ability to raise performance to levels previously unachievable in so many applications."

