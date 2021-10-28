SPYR, Inc.: SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Will Release Two Versions of Its First National TV Commercial to Appeal to Different Key Demographics

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets, announced that it plans to release two versions of their first national TV commercial to appeal to different key demographics, produced under the agreement signed with TVA Media Group (TVA) in August 2021 and that the Company is currently reviewing cuts of both versions.

Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix commented, "We felt to best capture the audience and potential users that we should film commercials with versions of actors of different genders to ultimately showcase the need and benefit of MagixDrive for everyone."

"Ultimately, we want to show both versions to our audience, via our website, so we can observe how, and with who, the different versions resonate. The talented crew at TVA pulled it all together, and was able to do all of this within our set budget and timetable. I really enjoy working with true professionals," concludes Dr. Zink.

TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include https://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to begin airing in November 2021.

Note: MagixDrive URLs and landing pages not yet live.

The Company's MagixDrive is currently available at the Applied Magix website: https://appliedmagix.com/shop/

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

TVA has an A+ rating with the BBB, Class 1 D&B credit rating, hundreds of client references and case studies covering 40 categories; and has won every major award in advertising, DRTV and PR. See https://www.tvamediagroup.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar IoT Smart Home and Connected Car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and Applied Magix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website https://www.sec.gov, as well as SPYR's website https://www.spyr.com, and SPYR's Twitter account https://twitter.com/spyrinc.

