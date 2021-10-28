Simon Data Deepens Its Data-Driven Personalization With Advanced Cross Channel Marketing Platform

Launch of Innovative New Capabilities and Extension of Market-Leading CDP Empowers Brands to Bring Dynamic Customer Experiences to Market Faster and Drive Business Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Simon Data , a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the launch of two new products and a major expansion of its industry-leading CDP product to help digitally native and growth-minded companies deliver next-generation customer experiences. The launch expands upon Simon Data's core focus of enabling hyper-personalized and omni-channel customer marketing via a product that fully unlocks customer data for the needs of today's modern marketing team.

"In a post-pandemic world, competition is greater than ever and marketers are under pressure to perform across the entire customer lifecycle, from acquisition to retention. However, the reality is that too many marketers are limited by both their data and their tech, hindering their ability to create successful campaigns that drive results quickly and easily. There is enormous potential around fully unlocking data to drive personalized marketing, smarter insights, and iterative execution. We've developed new tools and a comprehensive cross-channel marketing platform to help marketers better transform data into measurable outcomes throughout the entire customer lifecycle," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data.

Recognizing the complex data challenges faced by customer-focused, growth-oriented brands, Simon's new suite of capabilities expedite a marketer's time to value by seamlessly integrating real-time and historical first-party data across their numerous tools and sources into a unified, comprehensive platform. Simon's cross-channel marketing platform enables CMOs and CTOs to have deeper aligned partnerships, eliminating the blocks between engineers, data analysts and scientists, and those in operational marketing roles. This next-generation technology helps marketing leaders transform AI and data investments into results and outcomes, and enables marketing teams to affect highly personalized interactions through advanced experimentation, iterative workflows, and a powerful optimization toolkit.

"Simon Data is charging forward to enable marketers to fully activate their data. This is what we believe to be the future of marketing systems and CDP - we are bridging technology, workflows, and data science together to automate processes that drive better results and increased ROI, quickly," said Davis.

Simon Data's marketing platform features two new products (Simon Journeys and Simon Mail) and enhanced capabilities within Simon Predict for its market-leading CDP product. The latest edition includes:

Simon Journeys - The newly redesigned Simon Journeys helps marketers quickly brainstorm, build, and version customer experiences, leveraging Simon's pioneering data capabilities to drive revenue and engagement. Simon Journeys now features tools that target and personalize content across channels, using Simon's deep data advantages to determine the best who, what, where and when of content delivery.

Simon Mail - Differentiated from legacy email tools that require marketers to manage everything from data integrations to personalization, Simon Mail automates processes to help email marketers boost revenue per email, build eye-popping dynamic content, and access world-class campaign metrics and deliverability reporting.

Simon Predict - Delivering predictive models for every marketer to build better messaging and campaigns, Simon Predict integrates machine learning capabilities to deliver transparent customer insights and inject predictive intelligence directly into the workflows of CRM, cross-channel, lifecycle, and end-channel marketers, making every interaction more relevant, while boosting sales and revenue.

Offering an upgraded solution that streamlines access to reliable, clean data that can power customized content downstream, Simon's new supporting features include:

Audience API - A highly personalized way for marketers to create unique customer experiences across channels.

Real-Time Content - An external API that enables relevant, up-to-the-minute data personalization for relevant messaging.

Snowflake Data Share - An easy way to flexibly export data from Simon to BI tools for additional analysis outside of Simon.

Smart Segments, Smart Journeys, Smart Insights - Three new platform capabilities designed to empower marketers to deploy their strategies quickly, leverage best practices and iterate to deliver better campaign performance automatically and quickly.

"At Simon, we continue to innovate, iterate and deliver solutions that help customer-focused brands be more successful and drive their business forward," said Davis. "By investing in developing these next-generation tools and features, we're providing our clients with powerful solutions that speed the delivery of unique and effective messaging to reduce churn, increase revenue, and discover new audiences."

To learn more about how Simon Data's new cross-channel marketing tools and enhancements to its industry-leading CDP are helping brands to streamline data, speed the delivery of dynamic customer experiences, and drive business performance at scale, please register for the Turn Data into Outcomes - Think Smarter. Act Faster. Be More Effective. webinar on November 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

