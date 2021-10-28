Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (555/21)

Listing of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 559056-8878, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 29, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: ASAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 28,885,843 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016101521 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 237677 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559056-8878 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 65 Utilities --------------- 6510 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.