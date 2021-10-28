Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A140K4 ISIN: SE0005392537 Ticker-Symbol: 7ST 
Frankfurt
28.10.21
08:05 Uhr
2,034 Euro
-0,060
-2,87 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (555/21)

Listing of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ), company registration number
559056-8878, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 29, 2021. 


Ordinary shares





Short name:               ASAB          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 28,885,843       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016101521      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             237677         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559056-8878       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name   
---------------
65  Utilities
---------------
6510 Utilities
---------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
