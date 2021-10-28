VidMob Has Agreed to Acquire Chiligum to Add Creative Automation to its Intelligent Creative Platform

Personalize creative with real-time insights across every digital channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021, the world's leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that the company is acquiring Chiligum, an advertising technology company that automates aspects of creative production to deliver personalized and dynamic advertising at scale. With the addition of Chiligum, VidMob offers the first full-stack creative operations solution for marketers who want high-performing creative at scale, while maintaining brand quality and best practices. Chiligum's creative automation technology helps teams close the gap between what creative asset teams can produce and what their media and digital experience plans require, and compliments VidMob's AI-powered creative analytics, Agile Creative Studio and Brand Governance suite of products, and it's global network of expert creators.



Creative optimization is a largely untapped opportunity for brands looking to improve advertising performance and business outcomes. Creative agility is especially critical for marketers who run digital campaigns with unique audiences and a large variety of ad formats. VidMob's technology enables brands to understand the impact of messaging and creative on advertising campaign performance and provides real-time insights that can be implemented by creative teams. With Chiligum, ads can be instantly versioned and personalized at scale, which is particularly valuable for brands with large product catalogues, dynamic pricing and promotion needs, or the desire to deliver personalized advertising.

With the addition of Chiligum, VidMob customers can easily:

Scale ad production faster - Rapidly create versions of best performing ads 90% faster

Personalize ads at scale - Automatically update ads with real-time data feeds

Publish Everywhere - Easily publish to all major digital and social media platforms

Global creative enablement - Localize content for different geographic, cultural and business contexts

"Human creativity will always be the backbone of differentiation in communications. Creative Automation frees up creators to focus on delivering higher value creative impact by removing the tedious formatting and versioning tasks that, with the advent of digital and personalization, have taken over much of their time and energy," said Alex Collmer, founder and CEO at VidMob. "I'm thrilled to welcome the Chiligum team and look forward to working with them to accelerate our development of the operating system for intelligent creative."

"VidMob's data-driven approach to creative performance is a perfect fit for our company," said Deborah Folloni, CEO and Founder at Chiligum. "VidMob has the most comprehensive solution to support Intelligent Creative operations and together we will help marketers remove creative bottlenecks, deliver quality creative that is intelligent and brand compliant, and that can support dynamic and personalization use cases."

About Chiligum

Chiligum is a leading adtech company with headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil that helps marketers create ad content at scale with automation solutions. Founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Deborah Folloni, Chiligum has delivered over 7 million ad creatives to date for global brands. Most recently, the company was featured as one of Brazil's 100 Startups to Watch as one of the most promising and innovative businesses in 2020.



About VidMob

VidMob is the world's leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives.

