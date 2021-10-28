San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - RealKey, an innovator in digital mortgage technologies that enable bank and non-bank mortgage lenders and brokers to streamline the mortgage loan processing experience, today announced that it closed $3.4 million in seed funding, led by Zulu Assets. Additional investors included 2Enable Partners, Second Century Ventures (NAR-National Association of Realtors investment arm), Sandalphon Capital, Little Green Bamboo Capital, and numerous notable angel groups.

Key Takeaways:

The funding allows RealKey to accelerate the launch of new products, broaden its services, and aggressively pursue new market opportunities.





About RealKey



RealKey is an innovative provider of digital mortgage technologies that enables bank and non-bank lenders to streamline the mortgage processing experience. Disrupting the status-quo in the mortgage industry, the RealKey Automated Lending Platform (ALP) makes the mortgage process more efficient and empowers Lenders and Brokers to close more loans, faster, with less effort.



RealKey fills the gaps of present and established systems in the industry (LOSs, POSs, and AUSs) that do not address inherent/historic inefficiencies. The RealKey platform provides automated and intelligent collection of documents, review of data, and secure communications among all parties involved. These combined capabilities shorten the loan processing cycle by roughly 50%, giving Lenders and Brokers time to close more loans and grow their business to meet increasing loan application demands. RealKey's software works seamlessly with existing point-of-sale and loan origination systems to bring an end-to-end, fully digital mortgage processing experience to lenders, brokers and their clients.





