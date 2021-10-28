ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Arca Continental (BMV:AC) Reports EBITDA Growth of 6.4% with Revenues up 7.0% in 3Q21

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021 ("3Q21" and "9M21").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

Data in millions of Mexican pesos



3Q21 3Q20 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 594.2 554.7 7.1 % Net Sales 47,946 44,811 7.0 % EBITDA 9,198 8,642 6.4 % Net Income 3,381 2,744 23.2 % Total Beverage Volume includes jug water Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 7.0% when compared to 3Q20, to Ps. 47,946 million.

EBITDA rose 6.4% to Ps. 9,198 million, for an EBITDA margin of 19.2%.

Net Income grew 23.2% to Ps. 3,381 million for a net margin of 7.1%, up 100 basis points.

9M21 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 134,228 million, representing an increase of 6.0%.

EBITDA rose 11.8% to Ps. 26,279 million for margin of 19.6%, an expansion of 100 basis points.

Net Income was Ps. 9,095 million, up 17.3% and representing a net margin of 6.8%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"With our focus on constantly improving execution, expanding digital platforms and perfecting our price-pack strategies, for the second consecutive quarter we were able to grow our sales volume, up 7%, and increase EBITDA by 6.4%, which enabled us to sustain solid profitability levels and get closer to our goal of fully recovering to pre-pandemic consumption levels", stated Arturo Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

"Driven by the commitment of our team, in 2022 we will seek to further strengthen our operating, innovation and market service capabilities, which together with our administrative discipline, will allow us to be better positioned to face the various business challenges ahead in order to continue building shared value", he added.

ESG

We obtained the award for Ethics and Values by the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico, which recognizes companies that evaluate the system and methodology that the organization has established to organize, disburse, measure, and improve the incorporation of the corporate social, responsibility, and sustainable development culture within their operations.

Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico, which recognizes companies that evaluate the system and methodology that the organization has established to organize, disburse, measure, and improve the incorporation of the corporate social, responsibility, and sustainable development culture within their operations. This quarter we inaugurated the first of four wastewater treatment systems we are developing in conjunction with the Mexican Coca-Cola Industry and state governments. This first wetland, which is a nature-based water treatment system, is now serving a large part of the community in Jalisco, treating 3 million liters of water per day to supply clean water for the population, as well as hydration for an expansive nursery and forestry preserve. We are investing a total of Ps. 170 million in these projects as part of our commitment to generating social, environmental, and shared value.

In collaboration with the Secretary of Sustainable Development of Sinaloa, AC participated in the collection of 2.6 tons of plastic waste from the ocean, during the "Torneo de Pesca de Plástico" ("Plastic Fish Tournament"), to help restore Bahia Santa Maria, one of the most important wetlands in Mexico.

Arca Continental and Coca-Cola Mexico participated in the complete restoration of schools through the initiative "Apadrina una Escuela" ("Sponsor a School") in collaboration with the Government of Nuevo Leon to ensure that pre-school and elementary school students return to class in worthy spaces. Through this initiative they restored, among other things, potable water service, drainage, electrical maintenance and infrastructure.

("Sponsor a School") in collaboration with the Government of Nuevo Leon to ensure that pre-school and elementary school students return to class in worthy spaces. Through this initiative they restored, among other things, potable water service, drainage, electrical maintenance and infrastructure. For the eighth consecutive year, Arca Continental Lindley was awarded the "Socially Responsible Company Distinction", a recognition given by the organization Peru 2021 and the Mexican Center for Philanthropy. This result reflects the development of the company's universal focus on sustainability, which stems from its organizational strategy throughout its interest group relations.

Arca Continental Ecuador was recognized by the Women's Economic Forum as one of the "Iconoic Companies Creating a Better World for All". This award pays homage to companies that make a difference due to their commitment to the creation of an inclusive workplace, and with a focus on gender equality and empowerment.

Arca Continental, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Argentina, reconditioned 14 waste separating stations and 3 at the tourism complex of the Teleférico de San Bernardo in the city of Salta. This cableway is a key location to raise awareness among the more than 110,000 local consumers and tourist on the importance of recycling.

RECENT EVENTS

On July 20, 2021, Fitch Ratings announced the ratification of its investment grade rating for Arca Continental, AC Bebidas and Arca Continental Lindley, at both the global and national levels. The agency confirmed its "A" long-term credit rating in its global scale for AC and ACBE, and the "AAA (mex)" rating in its national scale, with a stable outlook. For Arca Continental Lindley, the agency also ratified its global "A" rating, with a stable outlook.

On September 13, 2021, AC paid an extraordinary cash dividend of Ps. 1.50 per share, in one payment, equivalent to a total amount of Ps. 2,646 million. With this extraordinary dividend payment, the payout ratio is 76% year-to-date.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 95 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC". For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com.

This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management's expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.

