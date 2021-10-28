MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Adds In-the-Moment Behavioral Health To its Virtual Primary Care Membership

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has added In-the-moment care for behavioral health to its Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health plan.

Rather than waiting for a scheduled appointment, members will now be able to access Master's Level therapists whenever their ready to talk, 24/7/365.

The past year brought mental health conversations to the forefront, and also shed light on the barriers to mental health treatment in ways we've never seen before. But these conversations were long overdue. According to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), roughly 1 in 5 U.S. adults struggle with mental illness every year - and fewer than half of them get the help they need. That number is staggering. It also shows the dire need for mental health awareness, affordable and quality mental healthcare, and the destigmatization of mental illness as a whole.

When people are facing mental health challenges, it's important that they can speak with a licensed professional at the time they need it most. By adding in-the-moment access to behavioral health, Health Karma makes it possible for Americans to do just that.

At Health Karma, we understand that Mental Health is a fundamental part of overall health. We believe everyone should have access to quality care and treatment. Our Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health solution makes this possible. To understand how Health Karma makes Primary Care & Behavioral Health more accessible and affordable regardless if you have insurance or not, watch this video.

Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma said "We're facing a nationwide supply-demand crisis in mental health, with demand reaching unprecedented levels, and fewer professional therapists entering the industry than ever before. With Health Karma now offering in-the-moment care, we are opening up access to incredible behavioral health for millions, at a fraction of the cost of traditional care."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

