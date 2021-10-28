Kirby will lead fintech company's growth in U.K. and throughout Europe

QRails has hired Sharon Kirby as its first ever senior vice president of U.K. and Europe operations. Kirby, an industry veteran with years of experience in managing enterprise sales and partner alliances, will drive the launch of the AnyDay platform in the U.K. and Europe.

QRails is best known for its AnyDay platform, the world's first vertically integrated provider of end-to-end earned wage access and other financial wellness solutions.

Most recently director of partnerships at U.K.-based Hastee, Kirby regularly leads webinars and speaks at events on the topic of financial wellness. In her new role, she'll oversee operations, ensuring European and U.K. business prospects learn how the AnyDay platform can improve employee productivity, increase retention and reduce financial stress.

"Employees in the U.K. and Europe face many of the same financial challenges, including living payday to payday and not being able to pay for an unexpected expense," Kirby said. "I'll use my experience to continue to show U.K. and European businesses the importance of helping their employees get paid when and how they need to get paid and, as important, how AnyDay can help them meet this increasing workplace challenge."

Like the U.S., many economies in the U.K. and Europe are optimistic that pent-up demand will drive business opportunity and job creation, according to several reports.

"With global economies on the rebound, employers must apply the easy-to-use app model to their employees' payday experience," said Brian Brinkley, CEO of QRails. "Sharon has the background and experience in educating businesses about the importance of financial wellness and is a great asset as QRails looks to expand our European footprint."

Kirby will lead the team out of the QRails U.K. headquarters as the company expands the sales, strategic partnerships and client services in the region.

For more information on QRails and AnyDay, please visit www.QRails.com and www.AnyDayIsPayday.com.

About QRails

QRails is a cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor enabling payroll providers, financial institutions and other fintech service organizations throughout North America, Latin America and Europe to deliver innovative digital payment solutions. The company's flagship solution, AnyDay, is the world's first vertically integrated provider of end-to-end earned wage access and other financial wellness solutions. QRails clients benefit from purpose-built technology offering secure and flexible APIs, as well as easy access to an expert team committed to delivering responsive customer service. Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited, is privately held by a group of industry leaders and leading investors. QRails has attained industry certifications under PCI DSS, SOC, ACA, and GDPR. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

