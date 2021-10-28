Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
PR Newswire
28.10.2021
Deltek Named a Best Place to Work in Asia

Deltek's Philippines office in Makati has received the prestigious award nine times since 2012

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been named one of Asia's Best Employer Brands. Deltek has received recognition on behalf of its Philippines location from Best Employer Brands nine times since 2012. The awards, organized by World HRD Congress, promote the Best Employer Brands from various geographical regions in Asia.

Deltek.com

"Our employees are the most critical component of our organization. We continue to drive innovation, collaboration and growth - even during these uncertain times, when we are working remotely. Our team in the Philippines are not only resilient, but their enthusiasm and passion shines through. This team truly embodies what our culture at Deltek is all about," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "I am proud to express my gratitude on behalf of the entire team at Deltek, and offer my appreciation to the World HRD Congress for recognizing us as a best place to work in 2021."

The Best Employer Brand Awards recognize companies across Asia that promote strong employer brands, create exceptional human resources practices, employee engagement strategies and cultivate competencies to enable future-ready organizations.

Deltek's office in Makati distinguished itself from other nominees through its award-winning Talent Management and Employee Engagement strategies to effectively add value to the organization as whole. "Best Employers" were selected following vigorous primary research conducted by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI).

Learn more about the award-winning team at Deltek.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010738/Deltek_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
