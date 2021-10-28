Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Americas Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 11.78 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Americas data center colocation market report.

The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.67% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The North America colocation market is the largest in the world with 5G, cloud computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and HPC applications driving the market. The Latin America market is steadily growing, with increasing digitalization, cloud adoption, and increasing connectivity driving the market. The Americas data center colocation market was led by Digital Realty in 2020, with a market share of around 15%. COPT Data Center Solutions, Compass Datacenters, Equinix, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Switch, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and NTT Global Data Centers were some other major investors in the market. Within the US, states that are actively witnessing data center growth include Virginia , Texas , Illinois , Atlanta , Arizona , California , Nevada , Oregon , and New York . Within Canada , Toronto and Montreal are the major data center locations. These locations are expected to grow further during the forecast period. Within Latin America , Brazil is a major contributor to market investment followed by countries such as Mexico , Chile , Columbia , and El Salvador . Ascenty (Digital Realty), Bitglass, Compunet & Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers), Equinix, HostDime, Millicom (Tigo), ODATA, and Scala Data Centers are some major investors in the region. Many new entrants have been witnessed in the Americas colocation market in 2020 and 2021, including Cirrus Data Services, EdgeMicro, EdgeX Data Centers, Quantum Loophole, and Yondr, among others, that will further contribute to the growth of colocation in the region. The Americas data center colocation market witnessed over 19 mergers & acquisitions deals in 2020. Some of the notable partnerships witnessed were the acquisition of Data Foundry by Switch in May 2021 , and the acquisition of QTS Realty Trust by Blackstone Group in June 2021 .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Area | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020-2026

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 10 key vendors, 35 other vendors, and 9 new entrants

Americas Data Center Colocation Market - Segmentation

Retail colocation services are similar to managed hosting services that are offered by cloud-based service providers. In retail colocation, enterprises own the IT infrastructure installed in their racks. The infrastructure is either operated by enterprises or colocation providers through managed colocation services. The cost of retail colocation is higher in terms of the cost of power capacity (kW) and bandwidth allocated.

In terms of power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments through the adoption of VRLA battery-powered systems, which are being strongly complemented by the procurement of lithium-ion batteries. The adoption of UPS systems has become a critical task for data center operators and designers as it accounts for around 30% of failures identified in the facility.

Generally, a 42U data center rack can be equipped with 42 1U servers or 14 3U blade servers. Several data centers across the region are still utilizing only 50% of their rack space (21U). For example, if a data center server is equipped with a 42U rack that consumes 200 Watts of power, the total power consumption will be equal to 8.4 kW per rack.

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgear



Power Distribution Units



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units





Chiller Units





Cooling Towers





Condensers & Dry Coolers





Economizers & Evaporative Coolers





Other Cooling Units



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Techniques



Air-Based Cooling Technique





Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Building Development





Installation & Commissioning Services





Engineering & Building Design





Physical Security





DCIM/BMS Solutions

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II





Tier III





Tier IV

Americas Data Center Colocation Market - Dynamics

Government entities are strengthening their internet infrastructure, especially in underdeveloped and developing economies in Latin America, through partnerships with local telecommunications providers and global businesses. Government entities are also bringing in foreign direct investments (FDI) from data center service providers by strengthening their internet connectivity, as it is one of the major data center site selection criteria. Cloud regions by internet providers and the need for high-speed interconnection services are fueling the implementation of submarine cable projects. There are more than 10 submarine cables that became operational in 2020 or are likely to be operational, connecting several countries in the Americas. The US is one of the most developed countries in terms of connectivity and there are several inland connectivity options available in the country. Some of the inland connectivity options available in the US include Equinix internet exchange centers; internet exchange points at 1 Summer Street, 1 Willshire, and other locations.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy

5G & Edge Data Center Deployments

Growing Hyperscale Colocation Developments

Tax Incentives for Data Centers

Americas Data Center Colocation Market - Geography

North America is among the leading locations in terms of colocation data center market growth with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center arena. Some of the major contributors to the market growth in North America are Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers), QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch. In the US, Virginia, Texas, and California are the major markets for colocation data center operations, followed by Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, and Oregon. Canada is an upcoming market owing to its accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs. Ontario is a data center hub in Canada, followed by Montreal, with abundant availability of renewable energy.

Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Major Vendors

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)

Aligned

American Tower

Archer Datacenters

Cologix

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

DC BLOX

DRFortress

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

eStruxture Data Centers

Fibre Centre

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

GIGA Data Centers

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Iron Mountain

KDC Real Estate Development & Investments

Millicom (TIGO)

Novva Data Centers

ODATA

Prime Data Centers

Purecolo

Quantico Data Center

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Serverfarm

Servpac

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Stream Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)

US Signal

New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market

Cirrus Data Services

CloudHQ

EdgeMicro

EdgeX Data Centers

Element Critical

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

