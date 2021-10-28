Moody's ESG Solutions announced today that the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has selected Moody's Climate on Demand scoring tool to assess climate risk exposure in its investment projects.

PIDG mobilizes private investment in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa and south and south-east Asia. It will use Moody's data to screen potential new investments for exposure to climate hazards based on their precise location, and to assess the physical climate risk exposure of assets in its existing portfolio. PIDG's investment teams and project sponsors will also leverage the data to inform due diligence and climate risk management and mitigation measures.

"We need to ensure that new infrastructure is resilient to the changing climate, especially in the most vulnerable countries," said Marco Serena, Head of Sustainable Development Impact at PIDG. "Using Moody's data, we look forward to working with project sponsors and investee companies to understand more about the hazards that investments may be exposed to during their lifetime, and to support increased resilience to the impacts of climate change not just on the assets themselves but also on the communities that use the infrastructure."

Moody's Climate on Demand tool provides a forward-looking view on assets' exposure to physical climate risks including floods, heat stress, hurricanes and typhoons, sea level rise, water stress, and wildfires. It can score exposure to climate hazards out to the 2030-2040 decade for any location in the world. It allows users to examine specific risk drivers and explore the underlying indicators, capturing various dimensions of risk for each hazard.

"Integrating exposure to physical climate hazards into financing and development is essential to ensure the long-term viability of infrastructure assets, and to help inform targeted resilience measures," said Emilie Mazzacurati, Global Head of Moody's Climate Solutions. "We are pleased that PIDG has chosen to use our Climate on Demand tool as part of its critical efforts to drive investment in climate resilience."

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services. For more information, visit https://esg.moodys.io/solutionssolutions.

ABOUT PRIVATE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT GROUP

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) is an innovative infrastructure project developer and investor which mobilises private investment in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa and south and south-east Asia. PIDG investments promote socio-economic development within a just transition to net zero emissions, combat poverty and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). PIDG delivers its ambition in line with its values of opportunity, accountability, safety, integrity and impact. Since 2002, PIDG has supported 171 infrastructure projects to financial close which provided an estimated 217 million people with access to new or improved infrastructure. PIDG is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Germany and the IFC. For more information visit www.pidg.org.

