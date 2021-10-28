The Captain's Boil Makes U.S. Debut in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Atlanta's flourishing dining scene is set to welcome the first US locations of The Captain's Boil, where the city's hungriest crowds can enjoy fresh, succulent seafood feasts and modern digs.

Founded in Canada in 2015, The Captain's Boil immediately saw success in its unique offering of build-your-own Asian influenced, Louisiana-style, low country boils served in a family-style fashion. Inspired by a trip taken by one of the restaurant founders to the American South, the popularity of the restaurant grew swiftly, and the brand now boasts more than 20 locations across the country. The restaurant chain would go on to be named "Best Seafood in Toronto" by Now Magazine, prompting their ambitions to open locations in the United States.

"We are very excited to have Atlanta as the launch point of our U.S. expansion," said Eugene Chan, CEO of The Captain's Boil. "The city's growing reputation as a 'food destination' is what makes opening our first locations in the U.S. right here so special, and we can't wait to share our favorite meal with Atlantans."

The approachable menu showcases delicious seafood prepared with a mix of Southern flavors and Asian influences, which makes for a mouth-watering meal big enough for friends and family to share. Seafood options include shrimp, crab legs, lobster, mussels, and crawfish and can be seasoned in flavors like lemon pepper, garlic, Cajun, and The Captain's special blended sauce when ordering a boil. Conversely, guests can choose to have this seafood hand-breaded and fried to order. Classic sides like corn, potatoes, Cajun fries, sausages, and okra are optional "add-ons," as are "shareables" for the table like creamy gouda macaroni and cheese bites, chicken wings, breaded calamari, and fresh oysters. Ten dipping sauces, tasty dessert options and endless mix-and-match capabilities round out the menu. Guests will enjoy a casual, boil presentation and are encouraged to literally dig in with provided gloves, bibs, and scissors, creating an indulgent yet amusing experience.

With multiple openings planned, the official launch of The Captain's Boil brand in the U.S. and its inaugural location in Georgia will be held later this year at the Cumberland Mall location. Grand Opening Event and ribbon cutting festivities will be announced next month with plans to partner with local charities in support of the community.

"We hand-picked each of our locations because of the wonderful neighborhoods and people that surround them," said Eugene. Beginning this fall, The Captain's Boil will open at Cumberland Mall with additional locations in the Greater Atlanta area including Woodstock, Lawrenceville and Sandy Springs following shortly thereafter.

ABOUT THE CAPTAIN'S BOIL

Originally established in Canada with now more than 20 locations, The Captain's Boil is bringing fresh, succulent seafood feasts to its very first U.S. restaurants in Atlanta. After seeing success from its offerings in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, the team at The Captain's Boil identified Atlanta as the ideal place to start its expansion in the U.S. due to its burgeoning dining scene and celebrated culinary diversity. Known for Louisiana-style seafood boils, the approachable menu showcases delicious seafood prepared with a mix of Southern flavors and Asian influences that make for a mouth-watering meal big enough for friends and family to share. With a plethora of seafood options including crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, and mussels paired with classic sides and sauces, The Captain's Boil is the perfect destination for a fresh and flavorful meal that has something for everyone in your crew! For more information, follow along on Instagram at @thecaptainsboilus or visit The Captain's Boil US website.

