Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - ABCO Energy, Inc (OTC Pink: ABCE) announced that the Company has been selected and has signed a contract for development and engineering consulting for an experimental solar project that is being built over irrigation and water supply canals. The developer of this project is Tectonicus Constructs, LLC and its President, Benjamin Lepley. ABCO, the subcontractor, is presently completing the first project at the University of Arizona Biosphere with a simulated canal system similar to the rendering below.





Shading irrigation canals with solar panels could save a quarter of a billion cubic meters of water annually in drought-prone California alone, a new study suggests. Based on past studies of the effects of shading, installing solar panels above the canals would save 39,000 cubic meters of water per kilometer every year in California, the researchers report in Nature Sustainability.

In another article, pilot studies in India have shown that so-called "solar canals" have potential benefits from the creation of a cooler microclimate that increases the efficiency of certain types of solar panels. Combining irrigation and renewable energy installations is also an efficient use of space, reducing the pressure on agricultural and natural landscapes. The Indian Studies concluded that the canal arrays were more costly than ground mounts, but once water conservation, increased electricity production, reduced land costs, and savings on aquatic weed maintenance are taken into account, the cable-mounted solar canal design comes out ahead. The cable-over-canal panels are a 20-50% better investment than conventional ground-mounted solar, the researchers calculated.

"ABCO and its entire staff are excited to be involved in this project and hope the experiment creates that type of savings indicated in the above simulations. To our knowledge, the ABCO Techtonicus Biosphere project is the only project of its kind that is actually being constructed and whose information will be forthcoming from a real model. Since we have been involved in the construction and design of this project, we have been invited to bid on over 800 KW of other solar canal projects in Arizona" said David Shorey, president of ABCO Energy. "Arizona has hundreds of miles of canals to build on and a very drought prone state to gain from the savings of water evaporation."

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.

