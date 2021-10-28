Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Hemptown Organics Corp. ("Hemptown" or the "Company") and its subsidiary HT Naturals Inc. (Hemptown Naturals), and the Trailer Park Boys ("TPB") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a licensing agreement to accelerate growth for both brands in the fast-growing smokeable hemp industry. Hemptown Naturals and TPB intend to launch a co-branded hemp cigarette pack that emphasizes the established branding and identity of both companies.

The Hemptown Naturals brand currently includes a full lineup of hemp cigarettes. Hemptown's hemp cigarette line is anchored by a 20 pack of "Hemp Stix" - premium hemp cigarettes with less than 0.3%-THC and zero nicotine, are made with 100% pure hemp direct from Hemptown's farm in Oregon.

"The Trailer Park Boys rapidly growing audience perfectly aligns with Hemptown's target demographic, with nearly 49% being males aged 25-34. We look forward to working with the boys to deliver an innovative product that appeals to a captive audience very familiar with cannabis, hemp and cigarette products," said Zayn Kalyan of Hemptown.

Nielsen projects 2020 sales in the smokable hemp market to reach between $70 million and $80 million. By 2025 Nielsen expects the smokable-hemp market to reach $300 million to $400 million, representing roughly 1-2% of the potential $17 billion hemp-derived CBD consumer products category.1 "The CDC claims that smoking tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death in the USA. 100% natural Hemp Stix with zero nicotine are seen as the perfect alternative to tobacco cigarettes," said Mr. Kalyan.

The co-branding agreement brokered by licensing & marketing firm Gavin Hoss, leverages the respective strengths of Hemptown and The Trailer Park Boys to create compelling value for both companies and their respective shareholders. Brad Stella, Head of Licensing Partnerships for TPB adds, "We identified Hemptown as the perfect fit for the Trailer Park Boys. They have a fantastic product that the boys enjoy."

Hemptown is working with Vancouver-based Brandomatic Studios and artist Chairman Ting on package design and branding, ensuring a unique and eye-catching blend of the two brands trademark looks. Products will be available on hemptownnaturals.com by the end of 2021 with wider retail distribution to follow.

About Trailer Park Boys:

The Trailer Park Boys is a Canadian mockumentary television series with reach across the globe. The show follows the lives of a group of trailer park residents, in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The series premiered in 2001. The first twelve seasons of live action, two seasons of animated content and a movie trilogy are available worldwide on Netflix. New content including the fan favorite season 13 'Jail Series' is available through TPB's own Swearnet.com.

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. Hemptown's FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong management team with Fortune 500 experience, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

